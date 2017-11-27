Paxton Lynch out this week, Trevor Siemian to start

Getty Images

While Paxton Lynch‘s tears on the sideline suggested a serious injury, he said after the game he was hoping to return this week.

But it’s at least serious enough to cost him the job Denver was prepared to let him audition for.

According to Mike Klis of KUSA, Lynch’s ankle injury will keep him out this week, and Trevor Siemian is expected to start Sunday against the Dolphins.

With an unsettled quarterback situation, the Broncos needed a chance to take a long look at Lynch, to see if the former first-rounder could be the long-term starter.

But coach Vance Joseph just told reporters that Lynch’s injury would keep him out between two to four weeks. That could cover the practical rest of the season, for a team that has lost seven straight games.