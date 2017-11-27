Rashaan Melvin has “significant” hand injury

Getty Images

Colts cornerback Rashaan Melvin has a “significant” injury to his right hand, coach Chuck Pagano said.

“He is going to miss some time,” Pagano said, via Mike Chappell of Indianapolis’ CBS4.

Melvin, 28, has become one of the team’s top defensive players, which allowed the Colts to part ways with Vontae Davis on Nov. 9. Melvin, though, becomes a free agent in the offseason.

Melvin’s injury opens the door for rookie Quincy Wilson. Wilson, the 46th overall choice, has started one game and played 81 total defensive snaps this season. He was slowed early by a knee injury, but now healthy, he still can’t get on the field.

“It’s a great opportunity for him,” Pagano said. “If I’m him right now, I say, ‘OK, here’s another opportunity.'”

Wilson has not played since Sept. 17 against the Cardinals, with the Colts making him a healthy inactive five times this season and eight times overall. Wilson was active earlier this month against the Steelers but did not play.

“I don’t know,” Wilson said when asked what he needed to do to get on the field. “You’d have to ask the head coach about that. Every week I’m going into practice and making sure I’m staying on point and practicing hard.”