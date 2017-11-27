Ravens force three turnovers in 23-16 victory over Texans

Getty Images

A trio of forced turnovers and just enough offense from the Baltimore offense allowed the Ravens to stay in the heat of the playoff hunt with a 23-16 victory over the Houston Texans on Monday night.

Javorius Allen and Alex Collins each reached the end zone on the ground and Justin Tucker converted three field goals to give Baltimore the win as the Ravens improved to 6-5 on the season. Baltimore was just 3-of-14 on third down for the game. However, they did convert twice on fourth down, including a fake punt that led to their first touchdown.

But with Tom Savage turning the ball over three times for Houston, the Ravens defense did what it needed to in order for Baltimore to take home the victory.

Houston had a final opportunity to tie the game with just under three minutes remaining only to have Savage intercepted by Anthony Levine. Savage was trying to connect with tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz only to have Levine get in the way and pick off the ill-advised pass.

The Texans had grabbed an early 7-0 lead as Lamar Miller scored on a 4-yard run to cap a 90-yard drive on their opening possession. It would be the only time Houston reached the end zone all night.

A 10-yard touchdown from Allen and 8-yard score from Collins gave Baltimore a 14-7 lead in the second quarter. Ka'imi Fairbairn converted three field goals as well but two interceptions from Savage and a lost fumble on a sack from Terrell Suggs was too much for the Texans to overcome.

Savage finished with 252 yards, completing 22 passes on 37 attempts with two interceptions and a lost fumble.

Joe Flacco passed for just 141 yards on 20-of-32 passing for Baltimore.