Ravens lead Texans 17-10 at half

AP

The Ravens lead the Texans 17-10 after a somewhat entertaining first half.

Baltimore needed a minute . . . or two to get it going. The Ravens went three-and-out to open the game and then allowed the Texans to go 90 yards, making three defensive penalties during the drive, as Lamar Miller scored on a 4-yard run.

Houston ended up with 173 total yards as Terrell Suggs made a sack, safety Tony Jefferson intercepted a pass and the Ravens defensed four passes.

Tom Savage was 13-of-20 for 147 yards and the interception.

The Ravens gained 181 yards as Joe Flacco completed 11 of 20 passes for 89 yards. Baltimore used a short Houston punt and then a fake punt to set up their first touchdown — a 10-yard run by Javorius Allen — and Jefferson’s pick led to Alex Collins‘ 8-yard touchdown run to complete a 46-yard drive.

Justin Tucker tacked on a 53-yard field goal with seven seconds remaining in the half.