Ravens use fake punt to keep drive alive, tie Texans 7-7

The Texans special teams units haven’t lived up to their name this season. The Ravens always are among the best in the league in special teams.

So it wasn’t surprising when Ravens punter Sam Koch perfectly executed a fake punt.

On fourth-and-six from the Houston 41, Koch threw to Chris Moore for a 22-yard gain. Texans cornerback Marcus Williams had no idea where the ball was.

The Ravens took advantage of their new life, scoring two plays later on a 10-yard Javorius Allen run as the running back got help with half of his team pushing him into the end zone the final yard or two. It tied the game 7-7 with 11:10 remaining in the first half.

Joe Flacco has completed 6 of 10 passes for 55 yards.