Report: Amari Cooper dealing with ankle sprain in addition to concussion

Getty Images

Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper is in the concussion protocol after taking a big hit from Broncos safety Darian Stewart in Sunday’s win and that’s reportedly not the only health concern he’ll be dealing with in the coming days.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Cooper also suffered a sprained ankle on the play that ended with Stewart’s hit.

There’s no word on whether it’s a high ankle sprain or not, but any ankle issue is going to add to the obstacles standing between Cooper and a spot in the lineup against the Giants in Week 13. That will likely leave the Raiders to come up with an offensive plan that doesn’t involve Cooper as they try to move to 6-6 and remain in the hunt for the AFC West title.

Michael Crabtree, Cordarrelle Patterson, Seth Roberts and Johnny Holton would be the receivers involved in such a plan.