Report: Gabe Jackson not expected to be suspended

Aqib Talib and Michael Crabtree will have to wait for the league’s decision about whether to suspended them. But the NFL is not expected to suspend Raiders right guard Gabe Jackson, via Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Jackson made contact with an official during Sunday’s melee. As he was running to the sideline brawl, Jackson hit side judge Laird Hayes in the back, knocking him to the ground. Jackson was ejected, along with Talib and Crabtree.

Jackson’s teammate, Marshawn Lynch, was suspended one game earlier this season for contact with an official.

Per Gehlken, though, Jackson more likely faces a $30,387 fine.