Report: Tests show no serious issue with Greg Olsen’s foot

Panthers tight end Greg Olsen‘s return to action on Sunday turned out to be shorter than expected when Olsen left with what he called soreness in his foot.

That was of particular concern since Olsen was returning after a couple of months on injured reserve due to a broken foot, but the tight end and the team said after the game that pulling him was a precautionary move.

Olsen still went for X-rays after the game, which were negative, and more tests on Monday, however. His initial assessment of his condition looks like the correct one, though.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Monday’s tests showed no serious issue for Olsen, although it’s not clear yet what role he’ll play against the Saints this week.