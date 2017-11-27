Terrell Suggs preparing for possibility that Ravens tenure is coming to an end

Getty Images

The Ravens will take on the Texans on Monday night in the first of their final six regular season games of the year and a win will help their chances of extending their year into the postseason.

If that happens, it could also serve to extend linebacker Terrell Suggs‘ time in Baltimore. The 35-year-old has no plans to stop playing, but has seen plenty of players, including longtime teammate Ed Reed, move on to other teams in the twilight of their career. He’s also seen the team bring in young pass rushers over the last few offseasons, so he knows he could be moving on when the year ends.

“I would really love to be in one place my whole career. Not many players can say they did that,” Suggs said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “But I also understand this is a business and that might not happen. I’m pretty much making my peace with it now. I’m preparing myself for it just in case. What will be, will be.”

If Suggs does go, finances will likely be a big part of the decision. The Ravens can save $4 million against the cap in 2018 by releasing Suggs, who has shown he can still get to the quarterback with a team-high 7.5 sacks through the first 10 games of the season.

That should be a good argument for remaining in town through at least the end of his current deal and should keep Suggs in the league in the event the Ravens do move on without him.