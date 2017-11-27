Thanksgiving ratings drop for NFL

November 27, 2017
So much for having a captive audience.

Though the quality of the games may not always be great, the NFL has enjoyed years of solid ratings on the fourth Thursday in November, because football and Thanksgiving have become inextricably intertwined. And because there’s not really anything else on TV. (Also, having a game on the television gives family members who rarely get together an excuse for avoiding any and all awkward topics that otherwise may come up if they actually, you know, interact in a meaningful way.)

Last year, two of the Thanksgiving games gave the NFL an apples-to-apples win over the 2015 Thanksgiving games, creating the impression that the ratings woes from the election season had subsided. This year, the numbers went the other way, further fueling concerns that something is wrong — and that the NFL currently is incapable of fixing it on the fly.

Peter King of TheMMQB.com reviews the numbers generated by the Thanksgiving games from 2017, in comparison to the 2016 and 2015 contests.

For the early game in Detroit, Vikings-Lions generated a rating of 11.4. That’s down 12.3 percent from last year’s Vikings-Lions game, but only 7.3 percent down from Eagles-Lions in 2015.

The Cowboys game in the late-afternoon slot drew a 12.4 this year, with the Chargers serving as the opponent. That’s 20.5-percent lower than last year’s Washington-Dallas game and a 19.0-percent drop from Panthers-Cowboys two years ago.

The nightcap on NBC, featuring the two-win Giants and an uninspiring Washington team, churned out a 9.7 rating, down 10.2 percent from last year’s sluggish Steelers-Colts game. In comparison to the Bears-Packers game from 2015, however, the drop was a dramatic 33.6 percent.

The NFL can continue to spin the numbers by pointing to reduced TV consumption or whatever else the league chooses to blame for the reality that people aren’t watching football like they did only two years ago. Or the NFL can finally accept the fact that significant adjustments are needed in order to attract more viewers — and to hold more viewers.

One of those two strategies is viable.

9 responses to “Thanksgiving ratings drop for NFL

  1. I am done with the Dolphins and the NFL till the kneeling and politics stop. I suspect these terrible games are the result of internal team chemistry. Can you imagine 1760 players, not including coaches and staff all agreeing with Trump, or kneeling, and being patriots? They, the players are all rich by my standards> Minimum salaries are between 465K$ and 700K$ stars are 1%er’s. With that in mine I suspect there are alot of differing views, I don’t think all 1760 players are Democrats….parity of values clash with team goals and we end up with horrible football!

  2. “Only” 7.3% from last year?

    Find me ANY business owner that would categorize a drop of 7.3% as “only” that much.

    The league is dropping in popularity for two reasons: (1) oversaturation, and (2) they decided that social justice was more important than giving the people what they want – a distraction from the day-to-day grind.

  3. The NFL has now lost 500 million this year. Ratings plummeting, sales of NFL merchandise down 50-70%. Half empty stadiums.

    Best quote I read: “The NFL is blaming this on everything but what the fans have clearly said it is.”

  6. They NFL has extremely weak leadership with Goodell and things are only going to get worse. I’m an NFL fan but even I can see that the NBA is a far better run entity than the NFL……even though the fans already know who is going to win the championship they still tune in to watch. For how popular the NFL is, it should be doing WAY better. People are just sick of the arrogance and entitlement of the players and the leadership.

  7. I am tired of Thanksgiving being NFC games

    What have we had 3 AFC team out of 18 in the last 3 years!

    Half of the league doesn’t get involved its a joke!

