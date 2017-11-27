Vance Joseph: Paxton Lynch to miss 2-4 weeks

Getty Images

As it turns out, Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch will miss more than one week with an ankle injury.

Coach Vance Joseph tells Dave Logan of Orange & Blue 760 that Lynch will miss a total of two-to-four weeks due to the injury. Deposed starter Trevor Siemian, who supposedly won the job for the full season before the season began, will return to the job in Lynch’s absence.

Siemian started 14 games in 2016, throwing for 3,401 yards and averaging seven yards per attempt, with 18 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions. This year, Siemian started seven games before giving way to Brock Osweiler, who then gave way to Lynch.

The benching came due to excessive turnovers. On Sunday, he threw one interception in 21 passes after relieving Lynch.

The Broncos have lost seven straight games for the first time since 1967. They play at Miami on Sunday, they host the Jets the following Sunday, and then they travel to Indianapolis for a short-week game against the Colts.