Zack Martin cleared to practice after Thursday concussion

Getty Images

Cowboys offensive lineman Zack Martin suffered a concussion on Thursday against the Chargers. He could be on track to return this Thursday, against Washington.

Martin participated in practice on Monday on a limited basis, an indication that he’s been cleared to practice by both team doctors and an independent neurologist. He will need to again be cleared by both in order to play on Thursday.

Not practicing on Monday for the Cowboys were tackle La'el Collins (back), linebacker Justin Durant (concussion), linebacker Anthony Hitchens (groin), and linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring). Other Cowboys limited in practice were defensive tackle Maliek Collins (foot), tackle Tyron Smith (back, groin), and receiver Ryan Switzer (ankle).