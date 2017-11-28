Adam Gase likes the roster he has

Getty Images

The Dolphins are 4-7 and on their third quarterback of the year, having traded their best offensive player for some reason that no longer seems clear. And that’s after a season that started with a hurricane and an AWOL linebacker and an assistant coach fired for doing drugs on his desk while sending a video to a stripper, and a roster that wasn’t exactly young.

But Dolphins coach Adam Gase said he doesn’t think they need a massive offseason overhaul.

“No,” Gase said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “I like the guys we have on the roster right now. There’s a lot of things we can do better. These guys have done a good job sticking together through adversity.”

Of course, their entire season was scrambled when quarterback Ryan Tannehill was injured, and they’re 30th in points scored, but the problems go beyond that.

They thought they fixed a defense last offseason, but they’re currently 30th in the league in points allowed.

So it seems they have some major issues to take care of this offseason.

While adding a starting running back wasn’t going to be on the list, it is after they traded Jay Ajayi to the Eagles. And they have numerous other offensive issues, beginning with the free agency of Jarvis Landry. There’s also the annual attempt to fix an offensive line, but those almost seem like nitpicks for a season gone horribly wrong.

But Gase said Monday: “Our guys have done a good job” and “are trying to do things right.”

They’ve lost five in a row. It’s not working.