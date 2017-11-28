AFC playoff picture: Ravens hold on to the sixth playoff spot

Getty Images

The Ravens’ Monday night win over the Texans allowed Baltimore to hold onto the sixth and final playoff spot in the AFC.

If the playoffs started today, Baltimore would visit Tennessee in a wild-card game, while Jacksonville would visit Kansas City. Pittsburgh and New England would get the two byes.

Here’s how the playoff race looks through Week 12:

LEADERS

1. Steelers (9-2): Pittsburgh has the tiebreaker over New England based on a better conference record.

2. Patriots (9-2): New England’s December 17 game at Pittsburgh is shaping up to be the game of the year.

3. Titans (7-4): The Week 17 date with the Jaguars could decide the AFC South. Could a Jaguars-Titans game really get flexed into prime time?

4. Chiefs (6-5): Kansas City has stumbled mightily after a hot start, and the Chargers are hot on the Chiefs’ tails.

5. Jaguars (7-4): Is America ready for the Jaguars in the playoffs? Because they’re a near-lock to make it.

6. Ravens (6-5): Joe Flacco isn’t playing well, but Baltimore’s defense is, and that may be enough.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

7. Bills (6-5): Can the Bills make the playoffs for the first time this century?

8. Bengals (5-6): Cincinnati is moving up in the AFC standings after a slow start.

9. Chargers (5-6): Los Angeles may get a home playoff game in its tiny stadium.

10. Raiders (5-6): Only a game behind the Chiefs despite a very disappointing start.

11. Jets (4-7): After a surprisingly strong start, the Jets are turning into the team everyone thought they were.

12. Dolphins (4-7): Dueling with the Jets for last place.

13. Texans (4-7): They’d be the best team in the AFC South if Deshaun Watson and J.J. Watt were healthy.

14. Colts (3-8): If only Andrew Luck had been healthy.

15. Broncos (3-8): Denver may be the biggest disappointment in the league.

16. Browns (0-11): The only AFC team to be mathematically eliminated.