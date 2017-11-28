Bears waive Tre McBride

Getty Images

Mitchell Trubisky targeted Tre McBride six times in Sunday’s loss to the Eagles — Yes, the obvious question is: Why? — and McBride caught only two passes for 20 yards.

The Bears waived McBride on Tuesday.

McBride, whom the Bears claimed off waivers from the Titans on Sept. 3, has spent time on Chicago’s practice squad as well as its active roster this season. He played in eight games, with three starts, making eight catches for 144 yards.

He had no career catches before this season, spending the past two seasons in Tennessee.