Brian Robison: Vikings learned in 2016 it can “go south real quick” if not focused

Getty Images

The Vikings have won seven straight games after a 2-2 start to position themselves at the top of the NFC North and as one of the top contenders in the conference with the playoffs rapidly approaching.

One thing the team wants to work on in the coming weeks is finishing games without letting opponents take bites out of the big, early leads they are building up. That goes hand in hand with guarding against any complacency that might seep in thanks to the gap the team has built over other aspiring postseason participants.

Defensive end Brian Robison believes that opening last season 5-0 before stumbling to an 8-8 record at the end of the season will benefit the team as they close out this year.

“We started 5-0 last year and were clicking on all cylinders, and obviously we had a lot of injuries and things like that, but down the stretch we had some ballgames we were in that we very easily could have won and just weren’t able to finish it off,” Robison said, via the Pioneer Press. “For us, I think it helps us focus this year. I also think it helps us realize it doesn’t matter how many games you win, it can go south real quick if you don’t stay focused.”

The Vikings sit just one game behind the Eagles in the race for the top seed in the NFC, which should provide ample reason to keep focused on adding to their win total down the stretch. It should also help that they’ll be facing the Falcons and Panthers, who may be on the team’s postseason schedule, in the next two weeks.