Browns would be picking first and seventh in 2018 NFL Draft

Getty Images

The Browns haven’t won this year, and they weren’t even on the field last night, but they still got some good news.

With the Texans losing to the Ravens, the draft portfolio of the Browns went up in value. Since it’s almost December and most of these teams don’t have anything better to think about, we might as well look at the current order of picks for the 2018 NFL Draft.

If the season ended today, the Browns would pick first and seventh. Also, a lot of people would be wondering: “Why did the season end on the Tuesday after Week 12?”

The Browns, of course, top the list based on their 0-11 record. The 49ers (1-10) are second, followed by the Giants (2-9), Broncos (3-8), Colts (3-8), and Bears (3-8).

The pick the Texans (4-7) owe the Browns as part of the Deshaun Watson trade would be seventh, followed by the Jets (4-7), Dolphins (4-7), and Buccaneers (4-7).

Draft order ties are broken using strength of schedule (and the order shown here is based on 16-game strength of schedule calculation). Although strength seems like a relative term considering this bunch.