Bucs waive Luke Stocker, Darryl Tapp

The Buccaneers waived tight end Luke Stocker and defensive end Darryl Tapp on Tuesday. Tampa Bay announced no corresponding moves, opening two roster spots.

The Bucs drafted Stocker in the fourth round in 2011. Only Demar Dotson and Gerald McCoy have played in Tampa longer than Stocker had among active players. Stocker appeared in 90 games, with 57 starts, catching 52 passes for 400 yards and three touchdowns.

Stocker was inactive the past two games, with the Bucs playing rookie Antony Auclair instead.

Tapp, a second-round pick of the Seahawks in 2006, joined the Bucs on October 25. He played in three games, with one start, and made two tackles and one sack.

Tapp has played 166 NFL games, with 39 starts, and has 331 tackles and 29 sacks in his career.

The Bucs also announced they have cut cornerback David Rivers from the practice squad.