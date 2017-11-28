Cardinals sign Gabe Martin, cut Harlan Miller, Vinston Painter

Getty Images

The Cardinals signed linebacker Gabe Martin off the Saints’ practice squad. They waived safety Harlan Miller and offensive lineman Vinston Painter.

Martin rejoins the Cardinals after playing in eight games with them last season. He made four tackles, two special teams tackles and recovered a fumble on special teams in 2016.

He originally signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2015. He spent time on Arizona’s practice squad that season before the Cardinals promoted him for the playoffs.

Martin injured his Achilles during training camp this summer, and Arizona waived him with an injury designation on August 5.

Martin spent one week on New Orleans’ active roster this season before joining the team’s practice squad on October 12.

The Cardinals needed depth at the position after Deone Bucannon injured his right ankle Sunday.

