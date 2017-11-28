Colts claim Ross Travis from Chiefs, waive Matt Hazel

Getty Images

The Colts claimed tight end Ross Travis off waivers from the Chiefs and waived wide receiver Matt Hazel.

Travis, 25, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2015. He spent his first season on the practice squad before making the 53-player roster in 2016 and 2017.

He has played in 17 career games, with eight receptions for 58 yards. That includes five catches for 43 yards this season.

The Chiefs waived him Monday.

Hazel has spent time on the Colts’ active roster and practice squad this season. Indianapolis claimed him off waivers from Washington on September 3. He played in three games this season, catching one pass for one yard.

Hazel has appeared in eight career games in his time with Indianapolis (2017), Washington (2016), Buffalo (2016) and Miami (2014-15).

The Colts also announced they signed center Anthony Fabiano to the practice squad. They cut defensive tackle Jeremy Liggins from the practice squad.