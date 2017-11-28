Dak Prescott: “It’s frustrating, it’s shocking” how badly our offense is playing

Getty Images

In Dak Prescott‘s last three games he has thrown zero touchdown passes and five interceptions, he has failed to pass for 200 yards, the Cowboys have failed to score 10 points, and the team is 0-3. Prescott can hardly believe it.

“It’s frustrating, it’s shocking,” Prescott said. “You look around and you see the Pro Bowlers and the talent that you have, it’s almost lost at words for why it’s happening. But it just shows you this game’s tough.”

Prescott doesn’t want to blame anyone in particular for the Cowboys’ struggles, although he did say that criticisms of the coaching staff are off base.

“Look into it deeper,” Prescott said. “You must not know much if you just point fingers at the coaching staff or point fingers at anybody, really. Then you don’t know enough. Just look into it more.”

Ezekiel Elliott‘s suspension and Tryon Smith’s injury are two obvious reasons for the Cowboys’ struggles, but whatever other issues they have, they’re running out of time to get them fixed.