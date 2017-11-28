Dak Prescott: “It’s frustrating, it’s shocking” how badly our offense is playing

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 28, 2017, 10:18 AM EST
In Dak Prescott‘s last three games he has thrown zero touchdown passes and five interceptions, he has failed to pass for 200 yards, the Cowboys have failed to score 10 points, and the team is 0-3. Prescott can hardly believe it.

“It’s frustrating, it’s shocking,” Prescott said. “You look around and you see the Pro Bowlers and the talent that you have, it’s almost lost at words for why it’s happening. But it just shows you this game’s tough.”

Prescott doesn’t want to blame anyone in particular for the Cowboys’ struggles, although he did say that criticisms of the coaching staff are off base.

“Look into it deeper,” Prescott said. “You must not know much if you just point fingers at the coaching staff or point fingers at anybody, really. Then you don’t know enough. Just look into it more.”

Ezekiel Elliott‘s suspension and Tryon Smith’s injury are two obvious reasons for the Cowboys’ struggles, but whatever other issues they have, they’re running out of time to get them fixed.

26 responses to “Dak Prescott: “It’s frustrating, it’s shocking” how badly our offense is playing

  2. Not so shocking to anyone who actually understands football. You’re an average QB with some extraordinary pieces around you. 2 of those pieces i.e. O-lineman and running back get hurt and your mediocrity shines brilliantly.

  3. If you are a ‘football expert’ or ‘media pundit’ and have ever called Dak Prescott a great quarterback, just know you’ve proved to everyone you have no idea what you’re talking about. Real fans of this team realized there was a problem last year on TNF against Minnesota. Vikings had no business staying in that game. Dak couldn’t get it going because Zeke was neutralized by Minny’s run D. When it was up to #4 to make it happen, he couldn’t. His only real highlight was a bomb to Dez that he had to dive for. Should have been hit in stride for six. When surrounded by the right pieces and not having to do it all himself, Dak succeeds because he’s intelligent. But he can only make 85% of NFL throws and that just won’t cut it. Dallas should actively be looking for a replacement. YOU CANNOT COACH ACCURACY, and Dak’s is horrendous.

  8. You would think last year s “coach of the year” would be able to right the ship, especially with the amount of pro bowl players that are still available.
    But he was 4-12 two years ago, with plenty of pro bowl players.
    Maybe he’s just not that good.

  9. .
    Prescott sort of took the NFL by storm last season. However, the league’s mad scientists (defensive coordinators) had an entire offseason to conger up some plans to stop him. Plus, with each game this year opponents get the benefit of reviewing game film to see how others succeeded.
    .

  10. Um, let’s see; Dez is past his prime, your O-line is overrated, your coaches call the same five plays and no one gets open. Shall we move on to the defense? They can’t stop the run, their supposed best player is fragile, there’s no shutdown corner and the opposing quarterback knows your blitz packages pre-snap. Ok, how about your GM? There’s no depth to speak of, he hires people he’s “comfortable” with even though the game has passed them by and he kills your cap space by overpaying marginal players. Love ya, Dak, but even Tom Terrific couldn’t carry this team the way it’s currently run.

  11. Cmon man… how many NFL QBs that most term as ‘good’… look good because of the talented pieces around them?

    Try 100% of them. Some HOF QBs perhaps would not be with lesser pieces around them.

    Dak’s a good QB going through a funk. What even high quality QB hasn’t done than that?

    Garrett is a ‘yes man’ HC and is the reason he has the gig… that for sure I’ll agree with.

  12. I predicted this last year. Get rid of your starting quarterback after a flash in the pan backup comes in after the starter goes down with an injury. The backup has all of the talent around him but is just not that good and it will slowly start to show. This situation with Dak and Tony is the same situation with Alex Smith and Colon Kaepernick. Enjoy the slow ride back down to the bottom cowboys fans. Ask the 49er fans how they are doing while you’re there.

  13. Good thing you ran Tony Romo out of football Cowboy fans. You think the offense would be struggling this much if he was still there? There are some players who make the players around them better. Dak is the opposite. The players around him make him better. Last year sure looks like a fluke. Not sure why anyone is surprised. He wasn’t that good in college. Had one decent year. I’ve got no problem with the kid, i just don’t like it when every fan and “expert” annointed him the second coming .

  15. Dak has the same problem Brock Osweiller and Alex Smith have… he can’t throw to a WR unless they’re ‘wide open’.

    Dez Bryant has proven to be one the best weapons in the league and Dak can’t utilize him, because he’s afraid to throw a ’50/50′ ball…

    Dak is holding them back. I bet they wish Romo stuck around.

  16. again, the cowboys are still able to run the ball without zeke. They put up over 100 rushing yards against the #1 rushing defense. Dak is just a mediocre QB.

  17. Blame Jerry Jones and his collusion with Papa John as a distraction to the team. Jerry just needs to sit in his box and just be an “owner.”

  20. He’s a decent qb, but not an elite qb. Even w/o injuries his success is largely built upon defenses having to stop a powerful running game. Last year he had difficulty if he had to play catch up.

  21. IF ….. Penn State had beaten Ohio State and Michigan State (both last second losses) and gone on to be undefeated and won the national championship …. THEN …… James Franklin would be the Cowboys coach in 2018.

  22. It was hilarious to hear the talking heads say that the Cowboys would be fine without Elliot, saying that they have decent backups at RB as well as Dak & company.

    Reality: When Elliot plays the D has to crowd the box against the run. No Elliot, no 8 men in the box on D. Dak is finding that it is more difficult to play QB in the league when you have to read defenses and the safeties are actually back in coverage.

  26. Young man, one day, you will realize the opportunity that team blew last year. its just incredible the lack of playoff wins since Johnson left. truly shocking considering the talent on some of these teams. And it all boils don to lack of depth at every single position.

