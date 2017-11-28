Darren McFadden retires

Getty Images

Running back Darren McFadden, waived by the Cowboys two days ago, announced his retirement Tuesday.

McFadden tweeted that, “Today, I am announcing that I am retiring from the NFL. I have been extremely privileged to play in the League for a long time and now that time for me is done.”

McFadden, 30, re-signed with the Cowboys in March, getting a one-year, $980,000 deal. But he was active for only one game this season and played only one snap, losing two yards on his lone carry against the Falcons in Week 10.

The fourth overall pick of the Raiders in 2008, McFadden played 10 seasons and 103 games. He had 1,302 carries for 5,421 yards and 28 touchdowns. He gained 1,157 yards in 2010 for the Raiders and 1,089 in 2015 for the Cowboys, his only career 1,000-yard seasons.

McFadden said he had opportunities to continue his career.

“I just want to say that I make this decision not with sadness or without further opportunity, but with a couple of days to reflect on how I feel and where I am at this stage of life,” McFadden said in his tweet. “I know that this is the right move for me. I look forward to what the future holds, spending some time with my family, pursuing some outside interests and, of course, going to a few Arkansas football games.”