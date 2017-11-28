Dolphins put William Hayes on injured reserve

Getty Images

Dolphins defensive end William Hayes‘ season has come to an end.

The Dolphins announced on Tuesday that they have placed Hayes on injured reserve. Coach Adam Gase suggested on Monday that Hayes, who did not play against the Patriots last Sunday because of a back injury, would have a tough time returning to action this season.

Hayes came to the Dolphins in a trade with the Rams this offseason and played in each of the team’s first 10 games. He had 19 tackles and a sack.

“He’s a guy that has played really well for us this year,” Gase said last week, via the Palm Beach Post. “He has kind of set the tone on the edge. You guys have been around him long enough. The time you guys have kind of either met with him or watched him play, you can tell he’s a violent player. He’s a force. He really can kind of set the tempo for all that.”

Hayes is set to become a free agent in the offseason.