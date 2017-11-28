Eagles can clinch NFC East title as soon as Thursday

Posted by Darin Gantt on November 28, 2017, 1:36 PM EST
Getty Images

Just as it’s time to start keeping an eye on draft order, it’s also the time of year when playoff clinching scenarios are a weekly thing.

The league confirmed that the Eagles can be the first to secure a postseason berth, and can do it before they take the field Sunday against the Seahawks Sunday night.

The Eagles (10-1) can clinch the NFC East title with a win or a tie against the Seahawks Sunday night, or a Cowboys loss or a tie Thursday night against Washington.

For all practical purposes this was wrapped up weeks ago, as they’re the only team in the division over .500. But being the first team to clinch a postseason berth in Week 13 underscores how dominant they’ve been all year.

Permalink 19 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

19 responses to “Eagles can clinch NFC East title as soon as Thursday

  2. Congrats to a well coached team, loaded with talent, from this Minnesota Vikings fan. You fans are deserving of this. UNLIKE Packer fans who think anything but a blowout win in the Super Bowl is a disappointment!
    It should be one heck of a game if we meet in the Playoffs!

  3. Flip over to Dallas articles and you’ll see an interesting dynamic: One month ago, in the eyes of the fans, Prescott was the best thing going on planet Earth. He has a few bad games, and the fans are calling him a bum and begging for Romo. Priceless!

  8. I thought that was Charley and Mac. A Fight Milk advertisement.

    For Bodyguards, by Bodyguards.

    Fight Milk!

  9. Philly ran away with their division, but every other team there has been way up on the list of injuries. Yes, every team has to deal with them, but every year a few teams get snakebit and the toll is fatal. This year in the NFC it’s two contenders, geez, the Hawks, Packers, plus all three of the East teams not in Philly, plus Zeke’s suspension. Remember last year when Dallas looked dominant, even for a long run, and then got punched in the mouth in the playoffs? All I’m saying is I’m unconvinced about Philly and don’t think I even can be convinced until the Eggles win a couple of playoff games.

  10. Dominated Dallas, Dominated Carolina (even with horrible officiating), Dominated every team this year other then KC and NY. Every fan can make all the excuses they want, but when your still destroying lesser teams by 27+ points with not even there best play….Maybe you guys need to start sucking it up and be put on notice that this team is for real.

  11. Cody Laws says:
    November 28, 2017 at 2:05 pm
    Eagles will choke playing against more experience teams in the playoffs.

    ____________

    Like the Vikings and Rams? Oh, no experience either, how about that?

  12. Philly ran away with their division, but every other team there has been way up on the list of injuries. Yes, every team has to deal with them, but every year a few teams get snakebit and the toll is fatal. This year in the NFC it’s two contenders, geez, the Hawks, Packers, plus all three of the East teams not in Philly, plus Zeke’s suspension. Remember last year when Dallas looked dominant, even for a long run, and then got punched in the mouth in the playoffs? All I’m saying is I’m unconvinced about Philly and don’t think I even can be convinced until the Eggles win a couple of playoff games.

    ____________

    Injuries like the best LT in football? Their best LB? Their best RB?

    Oh, those are just a few of the Eagles injuries you say?

    Clowns

  13. Eagle’s win NFC East, Eagles win NFC , Eagles win SB. All very nice possibilities Bird’s fans, but then what do you do with that. How does that change your life? When I hear people say “My team has won, now I can die happy” I think that that person really had nothing else to live for and second I think why did you need someone else’s success to make you happy. As a kid it is cool to wear jersey’s and be passionate, but then as life progresses it is sad to see hero worship and pointless energy wasted on something you have no part in.

  14. DISPOZBLCOPY, what are you talking about? Phillys top O-lineman(jason peters) is out for the year. Top LB (hicks)out for the year. Maybe the biggest playmaker on offense is out for the year(sproles). Top special teamer(maragos) out for the year. Cox missed a couple games. Lane johnson missed a game n a half. Top corner darby missed 8 games. Top kicker hasnt played since week 1. Lb Kendrick missed a game. Staring safety mcleod missed a game or 2. Philly has just kept ballin out with despite all of these injuries. You don’t know what you are taking about. Just spitting out lies to help your argument.

  15. dispozblcopy says:
    November 28, 2017 at 2:16 pm
    Philly ran away with their division, but every other team there has been way up on the list of injuries. Yes, every team has to deal with them, but every year a few teams get snakebit and the toll is fatal. This year in the NFC it’s two contenders, geez, the Hawks, Packers, plus all three of the East teams not in Philly, plus Zeke’s suspension. Remember last year when Dallas looked dominant, even for a long run, and then got punched in the mouth in the playoffs? All I’m saying is I’m unconvinced about Philly and don’t think I even can be convinced until the Eggles win a couple of playoff games.
    ——————————————————-

    Dallas got punched in the mouth in the playoffs last year? As I recall it was an amazing game that ended with a game winning field goal with no time left after Aaron Rodgers made an amazing throw on a 3rd and 20 play with 12 seconds left.

  16. You know what I find interesting? How Vikings fans come on here and hate on the Eagles. Two things, 1. Philly fans could care less about the Vikings. we usually beat you and actually appreciate your struggle as another fan base who’s never won an SB. Most Philly fans are happy are happy for the Vikings fans. We really don’t care about you until we might have to play you. 2. I think we can all agree that both teams have really good defenses this year but this whole insane “Keenum is playing as well as Wentz” comments that you guys keep making are absolutely delusional and ridiculous! Keenum is playing really good for Case Keenum, but for Godsake! Wentz is the MVP this year and is TEN TIMES better than Keenum in all scenarios! That doesn’t mean you can’t beat the Eagles or anything like that in the playoffs, but comparing the two is an insult to Wentz. We’ll see where this goes but I am not sure why Vikings fans are all of a sudden Eagle haters. It should be a great playoff game, but let’s not be absurd and act like you you guys have a QB in the same class as Wentz.

  17. “…plus all three East teams not in philly…”
    Well besides our hall of fame OT, hall of fame punt returner/3rd down back, starting middle linebacker, starting corner and kicker. Yeah other than those we haven’t been hit at all.
    __________________________________________________________________________________

    dispozblcopy:

    Philly ran away with their division, but every other team there has been way up on the list of injuries. Yes, every team has to deal with them, but every year a few teams get snakebit and the toll is fatal. This year in the NFC it’s two contenders, geez, the Hawks, Packers, plus all three of the East teams not in Philly, plus Zeke’s suspension. Remember last year when Dallas looked dominant, even for a long run, and then got punched in the mouth in the playoffs? All I’m saying is I’m unconvinced about Philly and don’t think I even can be convinced until the Eggles win a couple of playoff games.

  18. I hate to jinx it but it almost looks like Pederson has inherited just the good parts of the Andy Reid coaching mentorship and is growing beyond where Reid so obviously leveled off. Maybe it’s the difference between a guy who played OL and a Quarterback, I don’t know, but Pedey looks like he has an “it” factor that Reid never showed.

  19. Youknowimright says:
    November 28, 2017 at 2:34 pm
    Eagle’s win NFC East, Eagles win NFC , Eagles win SB. All very nice possibilities Bird’s fans, but then what do you do with that. How does that change your life? When I hear people say “My team has won, now I can die happy” I think that that person really had nothing else to live for and second I think why did you need someone else’s success to make you happy. As a kid it is cool to wear jersey’s and be passionate, but then as life progresses it is sad to see hero worship and pointless energy wasted on something you have no part in.

    ___________________________________________________________________________________________
    Yes people, only live for serious things. Don’t waste your time enjoying things like football. How dare you!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!