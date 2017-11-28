Eagles can clinch NFC East title as soon as Thursday

Getty Images

Just as it’s time to start keeping an eye on draft order, it’s also the time of year when playoff clinching scenarios are a weekly thing.

The league confirmed that the Eagles can be the first to secure a postseason berth, and can do it before they take the field Sunday against the Seahawks Sunday night.

The Eagles (10-1) can clinch the NFC East title with a win or a tie against the Seahawks Sunday night, or a Cowboys loss or a tie Thursday night against Washington.

For all practical purposes this was wrapped up weeks ago, as they’re the only team in the division over .500. But being the first team to clinch a postseason berth in Week 13 underscores how dominant they’ve been all year.