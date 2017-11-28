Eagles players see two-game West Coast trip as “good test” of where they are

Posted by Josh Alper on November 28, 2017, 5:29 PM EST
The Eagles are 10-1 and standing on top of the NFC heading into a two-game stretch that plenty of people will be using as a gauge of how likely they are to remain the conference’s best team come the postseason.

This Sunday will find them in Seattle for a night game with the Seahawks and they will then head to Anaheim for a week of practice ahead of a road date with the Rams. Defensive end Brandon Graham sees it as an opportunity to “kind of separate ourselves” from the rest of the conference and safety Rodney McLeod shares the view that it’s a chance to prove their bona fides.

“I think this is just going to be a good test to see where we’re at as a team,” McLeod said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “Going on the road for two weeks, it’s a different type of road trip. So there’ll be a lot of adversity around us and a lot of distractions so it’s going to be critical for us as leaders on the team to make sure we’re focused and to make sure we’re preparing just the same, regardless of the circumstance. So I think in that aspect, it’s going to test us, but I think we’re going to be ready to go out there and just try to prove that we are a legit team and are able to win on the road. Last year, we struggled on the road, and we’ve done well this year on the road, but it’s going to be two good tests playing up in Seattle and then going to L.A. to play the Rams.”

The Eagles will play on the road in Week 15 as well, although it will be a shorter trip to take on the Giants at the Meadowlands. They’ll be back home to face the Raiders on Christmas night and that game could allow them to put the finishing touches on the top seed in the NFC if all goes well on their western swing.

14 responses to “Eagles players see two-game West Coast trip as “good test” of where they are

  1. uh, there is actually a third gm on the road trip, at the manning – less new york football giants.

    eagles lost at seattle last yr, 26-15. and eagles stunk when they played that game.

    this wk, in addition to phila at seatt, also has minn at atl and caro at new orl for big nfc playoff relevant gms.

  3. These will be tough games for the Eagles. Going 1 & 1 on this west coast trip would be really good. Long winning streaks can build up negatively as any team enters the playoffs. Plus stale teams that do not start their starting players the last game or two many times have a difficult time in the playoffs. The Eagles just need to get overall #1 seed throughout the playoffs. The Rams are a very good football team and extremely well coached by Sean McCoy! Seattle is desperate and is always tough to say the least at home.

  5. Seattle’s O line is terrible and their secondary is a mess. The Rams will be the bigger test, especially after being away for over week. Take that game and you can pencil them in for Minny in February.

  6. When Philly loses to the Rams the Vikings will have the #1 seed based on common opponents. Good luck trying to win at US Bank in the play offs….

    ———

    The only game the Eagles will be playing in US Bank will be in February. And it won’t be against the Vikings.

  7. eaglesnd18 says:
    November 28, 2017 at 5:46 pm
    Viking fans are so obsessed with us now it’s amusing. Take a hike @allight59.

    A good chunk of Vikings fans are also Carson Wentz’ fans. I,for one, am cheering for them.

    Some really good NFC football games not only this week, but next week as well. It’s about time.

  10. allight59 says:
    November 28, 2017 at 5:43 pm
    When Philly loses to the Rams the Vikings will have the #1 seed based on common opponents. Good luck trying to win at US Bank in the play offs….

    Assuming the Eagles lose one more game, the Vikings have to play both Atlanta and Carolina on the road in consecutive weeks. Doubt they win both of those.

  11. Ironic that the Vikings and Eagles will each have a few tests in front of them these next few weeks. People around here say the Vikings might actually make it to the big game and in our very own stadium. I always say, “Watch the Eagles play…” My hope is some kind of fluke will allow the Eagles to fall victim to some team but as a realist, I think they will have to face each other. May the best team win if and when we do meet for the NFC Championship…

  13. Not much to dislike about the Eagles — good guys, quality players, good team. Most rational Vikings fans are in complete agreement that the Eagles deserve all the accolades right now.

  14. purpleguy says:
    November 28, 2017 at 6:28 pm
    Most rational Vikings fans are in complete agreement that the Eagles deserve all the accolades right now.
    _______________________________________

    So at least 3 out of the 5 of you agree right now?

