Eagles players see two-game West Coast trip as “good test” of where they are

The Eagles are 10-1 and standing on top of the NFC heading into a two-game stretch that plenty of people will be using as a gauge of how likely they are to remain the conference’s best team come the postseason.

This Sunday will find them in Seattle for a night game with the Seahawks and they will then head to Anaheim for a week of practice ahead of a road date with the Rams. Defensive end Brandon Graham sees it as an opportunity to “kind of separate ourselves” from the rest of the conference and safety Rodney McLeod shares the view that it’s a chance to prove their bona fides.

“I think this is just going to be a good test to see where we’re at as a team,” McLeod said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “Going on the road for two weeks, it’s a different type of road trip. So there’ll be a lot of adversity around us and a lot of distractions so it’s going to be critical for us as leaders on the team to make sure we’re focused and to make sure we’re preparing just the same, regardless of the circumstance. So I think in that aspect, it’s going to test us, but I think we’re going to be ready to go out there and just try to prove that we are a legit team and are able to win on the road. Last year, we struggled on the road, and we’ve done well this year on the road, but it’s going to be two good tests playing up in Seattle and then going to L.A. to play the Rams.”

The Eagles will play on the road in Week 15 as well, although it will be a shorter trip to take on the Giants at the Meadowlands. They’ll be back home to face the Raiders on Christmas night and that game could allow them to put the finishing touches on the top seed in the NFC if all goes well on their western swing.