Eli Apple won’t address “false reports” about his threatened walkout

Getty Images

Eli Apple talked Tuesday, but he didn’t say much.

In what became a footnote in the wake of news of Eli Manning‘s benching, the Giants cornerback dodged questions about whether he nearly walked out on the team over criticism of his lack of effort two weeks ago.

“I’m not going to talk about false reports,” Apple said, via John Healy of the New York Daily News.

Reporters followed up by asking Apple if he was denying he threatened to leave after his meeting with coach Ben McAdoo, and Apple replied, “Next question.”

Apple was inactive for the Week 11 game against the Chiefs after missing two practices to be with his mother, who was undergoing brain surgery. He expected to play Thanksgiving Day but again was inactive.

“You’re in there a little bit, and they tell you you’re going to play,” Apple said. “Then out of nowhere they tell you you’re not going to play.”

Apple is expected to play this week against the Raiders.