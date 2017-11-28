Eli Manning: It’s a hard day

The last time Eli Manning didn’t start a regular season game for the Giants came on November 14, 2004 when Kurt Warner led them into a contest against a Cardinals team quarterbacked by Josh McCown, but that long run will come to an end this Sunday.

The Giants announced on Tuesday that Geno Smith will start and that they plan to get rookie Davis Webb work over the final five weeks of the season, leaving Manning to serve as the backup after making 210 consecutive starts for the team that traded with the Chargers to get him after he went first overall in the 2004 draft.

“It’s hard. Hard day to handle this. Hang in there and figure it out,” Manning said while speaking to reporters in front of his locker. 

As noted in the team’s statement announcing the move, Manning rejected the idea of starting and playing for a half because it isn’t a preseason game.

“It’s not fair to me, it’s not fair to Geno,” Manning said.

Manning, who was as emotional as he’s ever been during a media session, said he didn’t like the move and didn’t see it coming although he admitted being 2-9 makes this “uncharted territory. Manning doesn’t know what it means for his future with the franchise, but that he’ll do what he can to help the other quarterbacks get ready to play.

  1. It’s disrespectful to one of the most important players in the history of the franchise. They’ve had no trouble losing with Manning in there; what’s the point of putting someone else in? Geno Smith is not the quarterback of the future, and Davis Webb sounds like a golfer, not a quarterback.

  3. HEEELLLLOOOOOO GIANTS! Anybody home? I’m an Eagles fan and this is quite disrespectful. This guy won 2 super bowls, and has played through dreadful offensive lines at the start of his career. They should be ashamed of themselves.

    Let him finish the year and cut him.He can still play, the team around him is full of whiny me me me me me players. He can go somewhere else and win right away.

    This organization is now a fraud in my book. If you don’t want him then cut him so he can play. And good on him for refusing to play a half.

  4. Ross Tucker spoke about how he was a sure fire HOF after he won his last super bowl but his recent years really start to question his HOF-worthiness. I dont think many ever thought he was ever HOF worthy. He had amazing defense and offensive lines when he won those super bowls. I think those two years are the only two years he’s won playoff games. He made big time plays in those SBs and other big games but so have a lot of players that aren’t HOF worth. He has had way too many really bad seasons and his only good stats are the cumulative ones because he never misses games.

    He is a good QB, maybe even a great one, but the HOF is for elite players. I’m sure he gets in because all the popular, big market teams get their heros in. I dont think he will deserve it unless he does something special in his remaining years.

  5. As a Redskins fan, a horrible idea just came to me:

    Odds on 1) the Giants parting ways with Eli and 2) Dan Snyder “McNabb-ing” him in the off season as an alternative to signing Cousins to a long-term deal?

    I’m crazy, that’s not happening… right? RIGHT? Sigh.

  8. Let him go through waivers. If a team that doesn’t have a shot claims him he can give up the 12.5 mil. In this markets he can get 50 mil for a two year deal next year and he is already rich.

  11. EZ Eli wouldn’t say (bleep) to the media if he had a mouthful. He has played the NY media better than any athlete outside of Jeter as befits a future 1st ballot HoF player. Anyone that doesn’t believe he is a HoF’er needs to stop and consider the voters know Mara and Reese wasted what should have been the best years of Eli’s career.

