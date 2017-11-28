Giants bench Eli Manning, Geno Smith will start on Sunday

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 28, 2017, 3:35 PM EST
Getty Images

Eli Manning has been benched. For Geno Smith.

In a stunning announcement Tuesday afternoon, Giants coach Ben McAdoo said Smith will start over Manning in Sunday’s game against the Raiders. The Giants are also planning to play rookie quarterback Davis Webb this season, McAdoo said, although it’s unclear whether Webb will play on Sunday.

Geno will start this week,” McAdoo said. “Over the last five games, we will take a look at Geno, and we will also give Davis an opportunity.”

The move ends Manning’s streak of 210 consecutive regular-season starts, the second-longest streak in NFL history behind Brett Favre’s record of 297. Manning has started every game since he was named the starter late in his rookie season. McAdoo offered to allow Manning to start the game and play briefly if he wanted to keep the streak alive, but Manning said he didn’t think that would be right.

“Coach McAdoo told me I could continue to start while Geno and Davis are given an opportunity to play,” Manning said. “My feeling is that if you are going to play the other guys, play them. Starting just to keep the streak going and knowing you won’t finish the game and have a chance to win it is pointless to me, and it tarnishes the streak. Like I always have, I will be ready to play if and when I am needed. I will help Geno and Davis prepare to play as well as they possibly can.”

The Giants have been eliminated from playoff contention, and now they’re in full-on rebuilding mode, with their franchise quarterback taking a seat.

Permalink 163 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

163 responses to “Giants bench Eli Manning, Geno Smith will start on Sunday

  1. elmerbrownelmerbrown HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH

    Geno Smith…

    HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

  7. Classy statement by Manning on not wanting to tarnish the streak with token starts. Definitely sounds like the Giants are ready to draft one of the top QBs in the spring if Webb doesn’t show them enough – but how can he behind that offensive line?

  12. Seems like McAdoo is trying to say that poor QB play is the reason for their terrible record, not OBJs injury, or, you know, his terrible coaching.

  13. What you are hearing is the sound of his HOF case beeing foilded into a paper ball and thrown in the trash bin. How bad has this come… He should seek a trade I cant see his career ending like this.

  15. “Manning benched for Geno Smith” is not something I thought I would read

    The NFL is becoming more like the NBA nowadays – if you aren’t making the playoffs, just play your young guys

  16. So who ruined who’s career here…. Did Manning ruin McAdoo? or did McAdoo ruin Manning?

    I’m not a Giants fan, but I think that wrong person is sitting out this game.

  21. I can see (maybe) benching Manning to see what the rookie’s got, but for Geno? That’s a disgrace. He’s awful and this will accomplish nothing.

  27. This is ridiculous Eli is not the answer but let’s see if Geno is? Going to ruin his streak of consecutive starts? The coach is the problem bench him

  29. I think we all know What Geno Smith has to offer… McAdon’t has just destroyed any respect this team had for itself. I’m certainly NOT a Giants fan, but one thing I do admire about Eli Manning is that he’s never complained, never thrown anyone under the bus, and always owns his mistakes. This HC ruined the Giants. They haven’t been right since they fired Tom Coughlin.

  33. Doing Eli dirty for sure. Classy of him not to start just for the streak. If I’m Eli, I’m making phone calls to Tom Coughlin in the off-season and asking him if he needs a qb.

  35. Not a Giants fan or and Eli fan, but what a tool this slick rick coach is.
    It’s one thing if you have an up and comer to get some decent time for, but Geno Smith to give a look to? Bring back Lorenzen.

    Insulting and classless from a guy who will be gone before Manning is.

    Manning rightfully tells his coach to shove it. If he does play again this year hopefully he gets together with his receivers and audibles every play at the line.

  36. MikeDitkaHasCTE says:

    November 28, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    Laugh all you want this is what teams with brains do tank for a top pick, unlike some teams that win 6-8 games for what?
    —————————————————————————————————————————

    HAHA okay….Think about this….really think about this and where the sport would go.

  39. We’re guaranteed to see a bunch of Patriots fan, who have no relation to this article whatsoever, show their classy characters by bashing Eli. For a team that has “moved on” from those two huge Super Bowl losses to the New York Giants, you all sure love to comment on EVERY SINGLE Giants article there is.

    There’s a reason you’re known as the worst fanbase in the league. Like always though, your time will come, and then we’ll see how “dedicated” you are to “your team”.

  40. McAdoo just got fired on this decision alone.

    Let’s “see what these guys have” on a team that is riddled by injuries and bad drafting. Im sure we will get an honest look at Davis Webb and Geno.

  41. “Seems like McAdoo is trying to say that poor QB play is the reason for their terrible record, not OBJs injury,…”
    Umm, every team has injuries and most teams have significant ones this year. Not having OBJ is not an excuse for their record. Dallas is equally inept for its play without Ezekiel Elliott. #nextmanup

  42. Eli beat my Pats TWICE in the SB so I can’t get on the cheering bandwagon now. He’s proved himself for a long time in the League. Just a crazy year for the Giants. McAdoo should probably disappear.

  44. Shouldn’t the other AFC playoff contenders, especially the chiefs, file a complaint to the NFL because the Giants are throwing the game by starting Geno against the Raiders?

  46. Thanks Eli. If they think anyone is going to play better behind that joke of an OL then go ahead and let Eli stop running for his life. Eli deserves better than what he has been given over the last several years.

  48. wib22 says:
    November 28, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    He beat brady twice in the super bowl!
    ————————-

    Did they arm wrestle or something?

  53. Is this a McAdoo decision or a TEAM decision?

    Is this really how you want to end the Manning-era? If so, that is rediculously sad.

    Sincerest condolences Giants fans!

  55. Basically, Eli is living in the past! The past when he had a defense that played amazing!! A time when film review was not as easy for guys to do on their own at their own convenience. Eli has been pedestrian at best!!! Rodgers-Eli, Eli-Rodgers, who do you want? Eli will throw a pick at the worst moments and that is not acceptable at this stage in his career. Do you really trust Eli anymore with the ball in his hands and the game on the line? Absolutely not! So, with what QB’s want to be paid today, bring in a rookie or a less expensive veteran and pay him peanuts and pay 5 other top players that can ball out for the QB!!! After all most of todays NFL QB’s are dink and dunkers who throw a bunch of short stuff most of the time and depend on their playmakers to find some ADVANTAGE matchup or get the hard fought YAC yards. These guys today rarely throw the ball in tight NFL windows and the saddest part is, THEY WANT TO BE PAID LIKE they actually look downfield and make their first reads anymore. No, they generally are sitting on ready to check down a scripted pass. And nobody seems to even notice.

  58. McAdoo clearly wants to be fired next week and not after Week 17 so he doesn’t have to work during the Christmas holiday. Hey, he knows he’s gone the day after the last game so why not? More time with family on the Giants dime. He should pull a George Costanza and tie the Giants’ 4 Lombardi trophies to his back bumper and circle the Met Life parking lot…”I fear no reprisals!”

  59. Just like Tom Coughlin wasn’t the problem, Eli Manning most definitely isn’t the problem. McAdoo has been a disgrace to the entire Giants organization and fanbase and has managed to ruin everything he touches. Despite all of the bashing Eli gets from other teams, I would love to know what QB could play well in this situation – the worst OL in the NFL that gives Eli as little time as possible to complete a pass, zero run game, and no weapons at WR.

    As a true Giants fan, I will always appreciate what Tom Coughlin and Eli Manning have given me. Eli does not deserve to go out like this after all that he’s done for this team, day in and day out for 13 years. Stay classy, Eli.

  62. gmen05 says:

    November 28, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    We’re guaranteed to see a bunch of Patriots fan, who have no relation to this article whatsoever, show their classy characters by bashing Eli. For a team that has “moved on” from those two huge Super Bowl losses to the New York Giants, you all sure love to comment on EVERY SINGLE Giants article there is.

    There’s a reason you’re known as the worst fanbase in the league. Like always though, your time will come, and then we’ll see how “dedicated” you are to “your team”.

    ___________________________________________

    Pats fan here… as someone who just defended Eli Manning, I would say that your post is just a bit off. We are not all haters. Eli got screwed and disrespected by that knucklehead McAdoo. I hope they fire him.

  65. The clowns laughing are fans of teams that will be stuck in 8-8 purgatory for years.

    Acting as if Geno is being played with hopes of winning games.

    Now peabrained must you be to not see what’s going on here?

  66. PackerCracker says:
    November 28, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    So who ruined who’s career here…. Did Manning ruin McAdoo? or did McAdoo ruin Manning?
    ————————–

    They’re both pretty mediocre.

  68. bradygirl12 says:
    November 28, 2017 at 3:44 pm
    This HC ruined the Giants. They haven’t been right since they fired Tom Coughlin.

    PackerCracker says:
    November 28, 2017 at 3:41 pm
    So who ruined who’s career here…. Did Manning ruin McAdoo? or did McAdoo ruin Manning?
    __________________________________________________

    (in best Mona Lisa Vito voice) “It a bs question. It’s impossible to answer.” The author of this disaster is Jerry Reese. McAdoodle was a willing participant in his own demise and Eli is the roadkill victim. Reese hasn’t attained the true teflon status of a Loomis or Rick Smith but it is darn close.

  69. I get sitting Eli down. Hoisting up a personal start streak at this point is meaningless. And good on Eli to know that.

    But starting Geno? I think every NYC football fan, even Giants fans, knows what to expect from Geno already. Better to start Webb.

  72. Look, Im no big Eli Manning fan…but he is NOT the problem with the Giants. They are a SEVERELY injured team and frankly their O-line is terrible. Even there coach is bad. But ELI MANNING is NOT the problem.

  73. I’m no Eli fan either, but I respect the hell out of him. This is tone deaf, out of touch, disgraceful. Eli has 2 superbowls, with a dignified career. You sir, Mr. McA-Who or whatever the hell your name is, do not. Enjoy getting fired at the end of the year.

  74. Relax brain surgeons. I hate McAdoo but he’s just protecting him. They’re 2-9, eliminated, have no OL or WR left. What’s the sense in getting him killed and losing maybe their last tradeable offseason asset.

  75. gmen05 says:
    November 28, 2017 at 3:47 pm
    We’re guaranteed to see a bunch of Patriots fan, who have no relation to this article whatsoever, show their classy characters by bashing Eli. For a team that has “moved on” from those two huge Super Bowl losses to the New York Giants, you all sure love to comment on EVERY SINGLE Giants article there is.
    ———-

    Though they indeed do post on every single thing (especially the negative) related to the Giants, you could have just said that about ANYTHING posted here. These miscreants will make out the Vikes’ RB situation in 2018 about the Patriots SOMEHOW.

  76. Long time Pat’s fan, heartbroken the Giants beat the Pats twice in SB. The loss spoiling the undefeated season still stings. Sorry to see Eli go out this way hopefully he can write a better ending to his time with the Giants than the mess they currently have allows.

  79. If the rest of the team didn’t quit on the coach yet, he just gave them reason to. What a tool! The GM and HC should be on the chopping block come “Black Monday”.

  81. I’d think most people outside the NFL already know what you have in Geno Smith. How do people with NFL jobs not know??????????????????

  83. What on earth is the point of starting Geno Smith? You want to “take a look at him”?!?!? How about you save yourself the aggravation and “take a look” at the FOUR YEARS of game film that already exist?

    Good Lord, play the kid. At least that would have some value to the organization because it would give you a chance to see if he any ability at all. But Smith? What’s the point?

  86. I realize there are a lot of people who are not fans of McAdoo but you are kidding yourself if you think he made this decision unilaterally. GM and Owners probably made the call. Just like sometimes you have to make a change at coach because the message gets stale, Eli’s time in NY is done. Should he choose to keep playing I am sure he will have suitors. Meanwhile, Giants will get new coach and new QB and new direction next year. Need to find out what they have in Webb and see if Gino can be a bridge. Gino being a bridge between Hall of Fame QB and new QB versus the awkwardness that would come having it be Eli. May as well do it in a lost season.

  88. williamwallacewouldhavebeenaraider says:

    November 28, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    Wow way to go Giants. I don’t think Eli is that great but dang he won 2 championships and this is how you repay him.

    ==========================

    This is a “what have you done for me lately” league. Just like Flacco, Eli hasn’t done squat since his defense handed him two rings. Captain Turnover is at the tail end of his career. If anything, they “repayed” him by giving him the chance to keep his streak alive. That’s mutual respect in my book.

  91. I am not a giants fan, but FIRE THIS MAN immediately. The organization is filled with Dummies. Got rid of a coach that won 2 superbowls, and now is going to sit a QB with 2 SBs…. for Geno Smith. HELLO, the problem isnt the players!

  92. Say what you will about Geno Smith’s ability, but Eli has been done for a few years now. I am actually surprised they have not done more to address their QB situation in the draft and free agency.

  93. “We’re guaranteed to see a bunch of Patriots fan, who have no relation to this article whatsoever, show their classy characters by bashing Eli.
    I haven’t seen Patriots fans this happy since the last time they beat the Giants in the Super Bowl…”

    The few comments by Pats fans here are like the one I just made, that this is a terrible move.

    And why would Pats fans be happy about this? The current Giants team presents zero threat to them and likely will for the next couple years as its going to take a lot to turn their train wreck around.

    Eli gets a lot of respect from Pats fans, as does Tom Coughlin for his defensive game planning and ability to get his players to rise to their best in the biggest of games.

  94. Are you folks really arguing that Eli should continue to play and stink up the joint?
    =====

    A 2x Super Bowl winning starter, the ONLY QB to taint the dynasty of his era most certainly deserves to go out on his own terms.

  98. C’mon, lets be blunt here. Eli doesn’t have it any more and never will. The Giants are doing the whole team tank for draft position. This is blatantly obvious as is the fact that coach slick will also be gone as soon as the season has ended.

  100. I’m glad Erik Flowers is still the starting LT because now we can tell that all those times he was beaten like a drum it was because of Eli. Glad Erik’s job is safe phewwew

  102. Ferdinand says:
    November 28, 2017 at 3:52 pm
    Should also be noted it will be the first time ever NYG have started a black QB. Think on that one for a minute.

    Not sure what you are trying to say here? The Giants have had numerous black QB’s on their roster. Anthony Wright, Josh Freeman, Josh Johnson, Geno Smith, ect. Not the Giants Fault that they have only had 2 qb’s start a game since 2004. It should be noted that Jerry Reese is the first black GM to win a super bowl

  104. Mr. Wright 212 says:
    November 28, 2017 at 3:58 pm
    Though they indeed do post on every single thing (especially the negative) related to the Giants, you could have just said that about ANYTHING posted here. These miscreants will make out the Vikes’ RB situation in 2018 about the Patriots SOMEHOW.
    _________________________________________________________________

    That’s rich coming from someone who can routinely be found trolling New England. Ironically the first person to bring up anything Pats related here was a dollfan. Eli’s 2 SB wins were the best thing that’s happened for fish fans in the past 45 years. It’s also ironic that a Giants fan holds the actions of couple of Pats fanboys out as representative of Pats fans when we don’t hold you or enemabrown up as representing Giants fans at all. If it were not for dissing the Pats here at PFT we know you’d be just as happily engaged penning a paean to your future house pet. If you scroll through past threads you won’t have any trouble at all finding this Pats fan saying great things about EZ Eli. Mara and Reese should rot in football hell for squandering what should have been the best years of his career.

  106. If the Giants had not fired Coughlin 2 years ago, the Giants would have 3 superbowl rings with Eli. They were dumb to get rid of Coughlin, and they are dumb to screw Eli. Eli lead two game winning drives against the Patriots in two Superbowls. So dont act like he didnt hav a hand in winning those games.

  108. The Giants are doing exactly what they need to do. Eli isn’t their only problem, by far, but they need to move on. Geno and Davis Webb are both decent backup types. They probably won’t win another game this year, which is probably part of the plan too. There are some decent QB’s coming out in the next draft. Eli’s had a good run. He’s been in the New York spotlight for over a decade and he hasn’t taken a misstep. He’s also won two super bowl. Congratulations on a great career Eli!

  109. “I don’t think Eli is that great but dang he won 2 championships and this is how you repay him”

    If the Giants were 9-2 instead of 2-9 this wouldn’t be happening. It’s not Eli’s fault, but at the same time, he’s not a spring chicken and they may as well get a look at other options at QB, since Eli won’t be around when the Giants are competitive again. Of course, this wreaks of being a desperation move by McAdoo to save his job. He’s gone at the end of the season one way or the other. The damage is done.

  111. MikeDitkaHasCTE says:
    November 28, 2017 at 3:39 pm
    Laugh all you want this is what teams with brains do tank for a top pick, unlike some teams that win 6-8 games for what?
    —-
    How in the world does a 2-9 team tank?

  114. An AFC East team will trade for him. I could see Eli with the Jets, Bills, or even the Dolphins. All those teams know Eli can beat the Patriots something they all struggle to do.

  115. Did anyone watch him vs. Washington ? I got the feeling that he was trying… trying real hard not to complete passes. He can’t be that bad . No other explanation, it was deliberate .

  116. kenmasters34 says:
    November 28, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    If the Giants had not fired Coughlin 2 years ago, the Giants would have 3 superbowl rings with Eli.
    ————————–

    BS. Did you even watch his last few seasons?

  118. gmen05 says:
    November 28, 2017 at 3:44 pm
    I haven’t seen Patriots fans this happy since the last time they beat the Giants in the Super Bowl…

    ———————-
    Not happy at all. Eli takes a lot of abuse but he is respected in NE. No one is mad at him for rising up and beating us in those superbowls. That was his job. Here in NE we respect guys doing their job. Instead of resenting it the Patriots went back and worked to step up their game as is their job.

  119. Long overdue. He always was too erratic but the fraud trial has weighed on him and made him even worse. Needs to focus on staying out of jail.

  121. Never liked Eli ever since he was drafted by the Chargers and refused to play for San Diego.
    =====

    He didn’t want to play for Dean Spanos.

    Look at that second rate franchise now.

    He made the right choice for sure.

  122. mantorras says:
    November 28, 2017 at 4:04 pm
    Are you folks really arguing that Eli should continue to play and stink up the joint?

    No, we’re arguing that he is still far and away the best option on your roster and that it doesn’t make sense when you are going nowhere anyway treat a player who has done so much for franchise this way.

  123. No more Jets jokes. The Giants are officially classless.

    Eli takes the high road by denying the token start.

    He’s gone. Reese and McAdoo are gone. This is all Mara. NO CLASS.

    210 friggen games. You didn’t deserve Eli, Mr Mara. You do deserve Geno Smith. Lets see how that works out.

  124. dmoney253 says:
    November 28, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    Never liked Eli ever since he was drafted by the Chargers and refused to play for San Diego.
    ________________________________________________

    And do you detest Elway for not wanting to play for the Colts? Honestly, for a player with championship aspirations how well has playing for Spanos worked out for…ANYONE.

  125. Well as a Patriots fan I am not laughing I think this is disgusting. Eli Manning is not to blame for this teams situation there is plenty of blame to go around. Anyone with a modicum of football knowledge knows Geno Smith is not any type of answer whatsoever.

    I just wonder if this was a coaching decision or if it came from higher up. Either way its wrong in my eyes and belittles what Eli has done for this franchise

  126. Well now he won’t be able to sell his shirts and helmets as game used.

    The only bigger insult would be to trade him to the Chargers, the team his father wouldn’t let draft him.

  127. 6thsense10 says:
    November 28, 2017 at 4:26 pm
    How in the world does a 2-9 team tank?
    ___________________________________________________________________

    By starting Geno Smith and making sure they don’t accidentally win another game.

  129. I’m sure I’ll get bashed for being an Eagles fan with no rings, but to those who have posted on some of these Eli stories about how good they would be if OBJ was still playing, what was the record with him playing? Oh right zero wins. From a guy on the outside looking in, this is bad news all around and the Giants look like idiots right now. This team is anything but a team and guys named Geno and Davis aren’t going to be the savior, so why not let Eli play out the year and continue the streak elsewhere? I hope you guys pay OBJ all the money in the world, he will make 10 phenomenal catches per year and bring the whole team down with his childish acts on the field. This team might make the browns look good for the next couple years.

  130. I love all the posts about Eli going to Jacksonville? As E-LIE is a step up from Bortles. not so much.

    O yeah, ELIE never beat Brady in anything, he beat the Pats D and the real crux of those games was the Giants D beating Brady.
    Elie is still trying to dislodge the horseshoe from his behind as the luckiest middling QB since Trent Dilfer

  132. There are trolls from every fan base. I see comments about Pats fans but they are just more visible because their team is in it every year. Pat’s fans endure trolls from every other fan base because so many fan bases have had their hearts broken by the Pats, so it goes both ways. Giants fans shouldn’t hate on the Patriots though. The Patriots consistent success makes those two Lombardi’s shine a little brighter. If the Patriots should go on to win the Super Bowl this year, it should make you feel good. I am actually one of those people that predicted a Patriots/Giants Super Bowl this year. The Giants were a lot better last year, and looked to have improved in the off season. It all went off the rails somewhere though. It looks like they made the decision to evaluate talent, position for draft picks, and possibly seek value for Eli in a trade, which happens to a lot of QB’s. Not many play their entire careers in one place if they want to keep playing past their prime. It’s a QB starved league. Eli will find work. He may be better off this way. He’ll be healthy, rested, and likely with a team that has a defense and running game to lighten the load on him. The Jets, Jags, Broncos, Bills, Dolphins, and Cardinals will all be calling. If he doesn’t stay with the giants, he’ll be with one of the first three listed. In the mean time, there’s hockey…

  133. Why risk your quarterback in meaningless games? It is better to save him for next year, healthy. Bonus would be showcasing Geno,(hoping for the best), so you can deal him to a desperate team. Then, draft the best quarterback you can, giving him time to learn.

    This is a strong move, in the interest of Eli and the team.

  134. I’m another Pat’s fan and have neither the desire nor the intention of bashing Eli. Have great respect for him and what he has accomplished. Hey, he beat us twice. Not many can say that. He deserves more respect than he is getting, and his response shows the class act he is. We are shaking our heads wondering what Giant’s management is doing and why. This can’t be a HC decision alone. Even Mc can’t be that oblivious to the reaction that move will bring. And if it’s a management decision, well… to paraphrase Shakespeare… “Something is rotten in the state of Denmark.”

  136. “I think Elway could do worse than pursuing Peyton’s lil’ bro this offseason”

    Signing a Manning in the twilight of his career got the Broncos one Superbowl. Who’s to say that lightning can’t strike twice!

  141. I respectfully hate the Giants but this is too much. I had a few minutes to chuckle at the implications but I find it hard to defecate on Eli and the situation he’s been facing this season, from an incompetent coach to a headcase diva WR, and no OL to speak of….historically he’s never had an OL, he usually had average (at best) running games, and yet was never a distraction to the team.

    Management did him dirty, a la Coughlin. Good fortune awaits Eli in Jacksonville or Denver, while Bob MacAdoo is nothing more than a glorified position coach.

  142. The Giants have become the joke of the tri-state area. First to say you can start for the streak but we are pulling you. The Geno Smith!!!!!???
    At least get the kid Web in there to see what he has.

  143. TheWizard says:
    November 28, 2017 at 5:20 pm
    I remember when Kurt Warner got benched for Eli. Life goes in cycles.

    ***************************
    You’re comparing Kurt Warner, Eli Manning to
    Eli Manning, Geno Smith?????? SMH

  146. Ugh. People know nothing about football. Look, Eli’s weakness is he’s immobile. That’s it. Nothing else. Because of that, for him to be successful, he needs an OL and weapons that can get somewhat open on their own without him “scrambling them open.” He had both in the years he won the SB. In the other non-playoff years, he was missing these ingredients. For example, has he had a decent RB since Ahmad Bradshaw left a million years ago? Has he had a LT since Diehl (who was no Orlando Pace) retired? Beside this year, quick, who was his TE last year? That’s right. Will Tye the out of the league guy.

    Not every QB succeeds with this model so don’t lump him in the category of, “well, anyone can be a QB under those perfect conditions.” Wrong. See Palmer, Carson. Romo, Tony. Rivers, Philip. etc. Put him on Jax or Den where he can stand like a statue and pick defenses apart, he’ll be just fine for another 4 years like he said he can.

  147. I’m a Cowboys fan and totally hate the Giants. That being said, this is asinine. Manning isn’t the problem. Has nothing to do with the problem. This is so crazy that I almost have to believe that they want to lose for a chance at a top draft pick. At face value this seems like suicide for a head coach. Gotta wonder if McAdoo has been instructed to make this move with a handshake deal that they’ll give him another chance next year…OR McAdoo has been told after the season he’s getting the axe and he just straight-up doesn’t care about anything anymore. I think this is a disservice to Manning in every way, and there is no benefit to any of these players whatsoever.

  148. Ben MacAdoo will be remembered in NFL lore like Jim Zorn & Rich Kotite….an embarrassing footnote in their franchise’s history

  149. Dear Mr McAdoo

    Thank you for this gift. Never thought anyone would out do me in NY-NJ. It has taken quite a weight off of me, OK?

    Signed, R. Kotite

  150. ive always thought manning is VERY over rated and his 2 SB wins were nothing more than a collective circumstance of a team getting hot, and some very, very…very silly fluke plays here and there. that said…2 SB wins are 2 SB wins no matter how you cut it. this isn’t his fault his team is utter garbage and this decision is an embarrassment.

  151. abcisezas123 says:
    November 28, 2017 at 7:18 pm
    Dear Mr McAdoo

    Thank you for this gift. Never thought anyone would out do me in NY-NJ. It has taken quite a weight off of me, OK?

    Signed, R. Kotite
    ———-

    You must have forgotten how atrocious Kotite was. Never MIND the record. McAdoo is bad, but no one was as bad as Kotite.

  152. Eli handling it with class, #AsExpected. I’d be intrigued to see him in Jacksonville. Don’t know why they bother with Geno. If you’re tanking, might as well give Webb the reps.

  153. amyn dan says:
    November 28, 2017 at 4:18 pm
    Ferdinand says:
    November 28, 2017 at 3:52 pm
    Should also be noted it will be the first time ever NYG have started a black QB. Think on that one for a minute.

    Not sure what you are trying to say here? The Giants have had numerous black QB’s on their roster. Anthony Wright, Josh Freeman, Josh Johnson, Geno Smith, ect. Not the Giants Fault that they have only had 2 qb’s start a game since 2004. It should be noted that Jerry Reese is the first black GM to win a super bowl
    ———

    What he IS — not trying — to say is that the Giants have never started a Black QB. Not that it means anything, but his point was stately clear and accurate.

    Who cares about backups being on the roster. None of them have started, which is the point.

  154. commentawaitingdeletion says:
    November 28, 2017 at 4:20 pm
    Mr. Wright 212 says:
    November 28, 2017 at 3:58 pm
    Though they indeed do post on every single thing (especially the negative) related to the Giants, you could have just said that about ANYTHING posted here. These miscreants will make out the Vikes’ RB situation in 2018 about the Patriots SOMEHOW.
    _________________________________________________________________

    That’s rich coming from someone who can routinely be found trolling New England. Ironically the first person to bring up anything Pats related here was a dollfan. Eli’s 2 SB wins were the best thing that’s happened for fish fans in the past 45 years. It’s also ironic that a Giants fan holds the actions of couple of Pats fanboys out as representative of Pats fans when we don’t hold you or enemabrown up as representing Giants fans at all. If it were not for dissing the Pats here at PFT we know you’d be just as happily engaged penning a paean to your future house pet. If you scroll through past threads you won’t have any trouble at all finding this Pats fan saying great things about EZ Eli. Mara and Reese should rot in football hell for squandering what should have been the best years of his career.
    ———-

    Does anyone on this site possess cognition?

    I don’t “troll” Cheats fans, I call them out for doing the very thing the OP mentioned.

    I don’t mention them until they come on to every article bringing up the Patriots when 95% of them have nothing to do with that team.

    As you were.

  158. Hey, Bench Ben Mcadoodle and start Eli. Not Mannings fault his best receivers are out with injuries and were replaced by men of stonehands. How many frigging passes do these blood clots drop each week! And when Eli does fling a spit ball its usually because his O line has turned into a sieve and the defense is running through it like applesauce. Injuries are a part of the game I know BUT it is a management issue to make sure that there are competent replacements when guys go down, and guess what folks the Giants management has been to a dumpster fire, picked out the flaming poo, put blue uniforms on it and called it good!

  159. I don’t understand understand how the Giants organization can allow this to happen? It’s Geno Smith for crying out loud. The guy has one you two Super Bowls, the least you can do is show him some respect by letting him finish out the season. Unbelievable.

  161. I don’t understand why the Giants are doing.

    If MacAdoo is done, fire him now.

    If you want to tank, play Webb.

    Keeping MacAdoo and playing Geno makes no sense on any level.

  163. Instead of doing The Classy thing and shutting him down with the Phantom injury, they embarrass a legend.

    Wonder if all those rings can extinguish this dumpster fire. Stay classy guys!!!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!