Giants should release Eli Manning

November 28, 2017
Fourteen loyal years of service, more than 200 straight starts, and a pair of Lombardi Trophies that wouldn’t have been won without him ultimately didn’t secure for Eli Manning the ability to end the 2017 season as the Giants’ starting quarterback.

Even though coach Ben McAdoo says that the decision to bench Eli for Geno Smith doesn’t mean that Eli’s time with the team is done (as if McAdoo will be making any of those decisions), the Giants should do the right thing by Eli Manning and cut him.

Surely, he won’t be back with the team in 2018. Given the structure of his contract, he’ll likely be cut not long after the Super Bowl. So cut him now. Let him go.

Actually, he may not want to be released. If released, Eli would be subject to waivers. Anyone (including the Browns) could claim his contract. If he fails to show up, Manning would owe the team that claims him more than $12.4 million.

So who would be inclined to claim him on waiver? The Browns surely would consider it, as would the Bills, the Jets (maybe), the Jaguars, the Texans, the Broncos, and the Cardinals. But if he had no interest in playing for any of those teams, would the team go through with grabbing his rights?

Eli’s preference surely would be to become a free agent, and to join the most viable contender he could find: The Jaguars, where he’d be reunited with Tom Coughlin.

Even if it doesn’t happen this year, that could be exactly what happens comes 2018.

  4. They better hang on to Eli. Geno Smith is one teammate punch to the face from being out for the year again.

  5. Said in a previous article they should release Eli now and let him catch o with the Jags and get ready for the playoffs. That D and running game with Eli against the pats would be greaf

  9. I think this move shows the Giants will likely be looking at QBs in the upcoming draft. I love Eli – i think he is someone who will not be totally appreciated for his accomplishments until after he has retired. What i think you will see is the following:

    Eli has a no trade clause in his contract. The Giants and Eli will meet in the offseason, and the Giants will work with him to find a team that he would like to play for, who will offer something up in trade. This gets around the whole waiver issue. I could see Jacksonville, Denver, Arizona as teams who could be interested in Eli, and who Eli could be interested in as well.

    This is a shameful way for his time in NY to come to an end – because how do they now come back to him and say, nope – you are our guy.

    Reese and McAdoo can’t be fired quickly enough

  10. Eli has made enough money so he doesnt want to be CLAIMED off waivers from any old team. So, why do these reporters bring up this nonsense? The Giants have a team to consider and that is bigger than Eli who should had opportunity to rise to the top this year-but to no avail. Eli’s reputation of those “two Super Bowls years ago” is the only thing he has going for him right now because his play has been pedestrian. I don’t know what the problem is.

