Herm Edwards will interview for Arizona State job

Getty Images

A two-time former NFL head coach currently under contract with ESPN may be taking his first ever college head coaching job, after all. (But not the guy you may be thinking of.)

Herm Edwards, who coached the Jets from 2001 through 2005 and the Chiefs from 2006 through 2008, publicly has confirmed that he will interview to become the next head coach at Arizona State.

Like ESPN colleague Jon Gruden, a two-time former NFL head coach who seems to be interested in returning, Edwards last coached in 2008. He has become a fixture on ESPN in the nine years since then.

Edwards has no connection to Arizona State; he played college football at San Diego State University, and he began his coaching career as the defensive backs coach at San Jose State University.

The former 10-year NFL defensive back has a career head-coaching record of 56-78, including a 2-4 record in four postseason appearances. The Sun Devils recently fired Todd Graham, who generated a 46-31 recover in six years at Arizona State.