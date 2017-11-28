Marcus Mariota has not fumbled this season, but his interceptions are up

Marcus Mariota spent most of his offseason rehabbing, but he still had a major point of emphasis heading into this season, via Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com. The Titans’ third-year quarterback wanted to cut down on his turnovers.

He has accomplished that in one area, with no fumbles this season. Mariota fumbled 10 times, losing six, as a rookie, and he fumbled nine times, with five lost, last season.

But Mariota’s interceptions are up.

Mariota has thrown 12 interceptions in 10 games this season. He threw 10 in 12 games as a rookie and nine in 15 games last season.

That gave him 15 total giveaways in each of his first two seasons. Thus, he averaged 1.25 giveaways per start as a rookie, 1.00 last season and is averaging 1.09 this season.

Mariota probably wouldn’t call it his best season, but the Titans are tied for first place in the AFC South with a 7-4 record.

  1. It’s clear that Mariota was trending upward his 1st two years, but this year has regressed some. He isn’t elite yet, and needs the running game to complement things. DeMarco Murray has been awful this year and that has certainly effected the offense overall. Combine that with some bad luck like a receiver falling down on the play where one pass was picked off Sunday and you get Mariota 2017

  2. Interceptions are probably the most misleading stat since I’ve been watching football. Some guys play with one eye on the stat sheet, others just play to win and don’t care about their individual stats if the team loses. Brett Favre and Drew Brees threw most of their interceptions while trying to win games that were out of reach. I’ve seen lots of QB’s use that same garbage time to pad their stats, and basically give up on the team.

  3. His entire offseason was spent rehabbing plus he wasn’t 100% for OTA’s or at the beginning of training camp. You can’t improve if you can’t work on your craft, I expect he’ll be a much better next year after an offseason with his trainer & more time with his new receivers.

    Brett Favre has the most interceptions in history and it’s not even close. 14 of his 16 seasons in Green Bay were winning seasons so they weren’t playing from behind as much as many guys in history. Gun slingers just tend to throw more interceptions.

