Marcus Mariota has not fumbled this season, but his interceptions are up

Getty Images

Marcus Mariota spent most of his offseason rehabbing, but he still had a major point of emphasis heading into this season, via Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com. The Titans’ third-year quarterback wanted to cut down on his turnovers.

He has accomplished that in one area, with no fumbles this season. Mariota fumbled 10 times, losing six, as a rookie, and he fumbled nine times, with five lost, last season.

But Mariota’s interceptions are up.

Mariota has thrown 12 interceptions in 10 games this season. He threw 10 in 12 games as a rookie and nine in 15 games last season.

That gave him 15 total giveaways in each of his first two seasons. Thus, he averaged 1.25 giveaways per start as a rookie, 1.00 last season and is averaging 1.09 this season.

Mariota probably wouldn’t call it his best season, but the Titans are tied for first place in the AFC South with a 7-4 record.