Matthew Stafford: Ankle is “feeling better”

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was clearley limping, and clearly not himself after a right ankle injury last Thursday.

But during an appearance on WJR-AM yesterday, Stafford said his ankle was “feeling better” and that he didn’t expect to miss any more time because of the injury.

“Obviously stuck around in town this weekend, got a bunch of treatment on it. We’ll see,” Stafford said. “Coach [Jim Caldwell] will put out that report on Wednesday or whatever it is for practice and all that kind of stuff, but it’s getting better and hopefully it’ll continue to get better.”

Stafford was hurt while throwing a 43-yard touchdown pass, when a Vikings defender rolled onto his ankle. He stayed in the game, but was 3-of-6 for 7 yards with an interception in the two series after, clearly bothered by the pain.

“A scary play for sure,” he said. “Anytime that kind of stuff happens, it’s the game of football. The pocket gets muddied sometimes and guys are doing everything they can to get to me, our guys are doing everything they can to keep them off me and sometimes that kind of stuff happens. I’m just happy that it wasn’t anything crazy.”

Stafford’s known as one of the most durable quarterbacks (he hasn’t missed a game since 2010, when he needed shoulder surgery), and if he’s able to practice this week, it shouldn’t be a surprise to see him play Sunday against the Ravens.