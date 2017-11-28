Michael Crabtree, Aqib Talib suspensions reduced to one game

AP

Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree and Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib had their suspensions reduced from two games to one on appeal, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Crabtree will miss the Raiders’ game against the Giants this week, while Talib will sit out the Broncos’ game against the Dolphins.

James Thrash heard Talib’s appeal, while Derrick Brooks heard Crabtree’s.

Crabtree and Talib were ejected for their fight during Sunday’s game, and NFL vice president of operations Jon Runyan announced their suspensions Monday night after notifying each player in writing.

Serving one less game saved Talib $570,934 and Crabtree $398,897. Each will forfeit that amount for this week’s game.