NFL: No deal was struck with Jerry Jones to avoid litigation threat

Posted by Mike Florio on November 28, 2017, 12:13 PM EST


When Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said last week that he won’t sue over the extension to Commissioner Roger Goodell’s contract, Jones seemed to hint at a quid pro quo.

“I told the [Compensation] Committee that I was standing down on legal action because they wanted to get input from all of the owners,” Jones told Jarrett Bell of USA Today.

During a Tuesday media briefing, NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said that no promise was made to submit the Goodell contract to all owners for input and/or approval in order to avoid a threat of litigation from Jones. Lockhart instead reiterated that the Compensation Committee received its authority in May 2017, via unanimous vote of the owners, to finalize a Goodell deal — and that nothing has changed.

The league’s repeated reference to this mandate has fueled a belief that the Compensation Committee will execute the contract this week, essentially preventing Jones from trying to pull a rabbit out of his hat, or elsewhere. That approach, based on Jones’ words from a week ago, could potentially revive the litigation threat.

13 responses to “NFL: No deal was struck with Jerry Jones to avoid litigation threat

  1. I don’t care much for Jones or his bad team, but I do understand his plight against Goodell. Why should he or any other owner give this man overall control of their business? Much less a guaranteed $50MM salary, with a private jet. He is nothing more than the players. An employee paid by the ownership. Goodell has just been horrible his entire tenure as commissioner.

  2. Jones is just like Trump ,they make outlandish promises that they don’t keep then lie about it to fool those who don’t pay close attention that they got their way .

  3. If the Compensation Committee rams the Goodell extension through before the owners meeting then the NFL deserves to crash and burn under the leadership of Goodell and his crony committee.

  4. Less-than-consummate liar now in the middle of getting caught out in all his lies.

    Can’t wait for him to come out of the owners-only meeting and imply that he had any affect on what they decided.

  6. With every step it just seems as though what started as Jones’ ill conceived tantrum has become calculated leverage on Goodell’s deal. I fear it gets done and we will watch Roger and the gang that can’t shoot straight continue to tear the heart out of the sport we love.

  7. Don’t compare Jerry with trump. Jerry took a failing Cowboys team and built it to be the world’s most valuable franchise, trump got a $3 check from the nfl when he and the other owners failed and the usfl collapsed. That being said, Jerry should sue the hell out of the league. Either the owners realize their own failures in not corralling Goodell sooner, or they get to answer questions in court, because the league cannot survive another 5 years of Goodell and his cronies.

    I do believe you have repeated every single lie that Jerry told. All of which has been refuted but this is right out of the Trump playbook. Never back down from lies.

    Goodell never asked for the league to provide him with a personal jet, nor is he in any danger of making $50mill/yr but they make great talking points. All of this can be found by looking up the facts.

  11. Bash Jones all you want kids, but the bigger question is why does the NFL NOT want all of the owners to look at this contract? Think about it, the NFL news this year has been about Zeke (allegations of domestic abuse) and the whole kneeling controversy. No one, I mean no one (other than Goodell himself) thinks that the NFL handled either of these things well, and it has hurt the league. So–why rush this through and only have 6 of 32 owners look it over for approval??? Why fight this at this time? Follow the money boys. Make no mistake, these are the same teams who get more prime time games, favorable gifts in the way of officiating teams and even calls. Jones is mad as an influential owner he has been shunned and screwed by Zeke being suspended in suspect circumstances–wouldnt you be? This is all very shady, no reason to rush things through, especially when the NFL badge has an ugly stain all over it that Goodell has not handled well, and let’s not forget this season has been rife with unwatchable games, more than any I can remember. But, yes, lets slam the door on the contract getting done right now, makes sense.

  12. “Jones is just like Trump ,they make outlandish promises that they don’t keep then lie about it to fool those who don’t pay close attention that they got their way .”

    And both were able to turn enterprises around pretty quickly, according to the statistics. I don’t like Trump, but Obama was the only modern president not to achieve 3% GDP growth even once, and he had two terms.

    So maybe Jerry’s onto something here.

