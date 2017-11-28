Patriots sign LB Nicholas Grigsby off Ravens practice squad

Getty Images

The Patriots opened up a pair of roster spots on Monday by placing two players on injured reserve and filled one of them on Tuesday by plucking a player off of the Ravens practice squad.

Linebacker Nicholas Grigsby is making the move from Baltimore to New England. Grigsby joined the Ravens after being released by the Rams prior to the start of the regular season.

Grigsby appeared in six games for the Rams last year, including a 26-10 loss to the Patriots in Week 13. He saw 130 snaps on special teams in those games without seeing any time on defense.

That special teams background could come in handy as safety Nate Ebner was one of the two players shut down because of injuries. Ebner was a key special teams contributor for New England and Grigsby’s best chance to see the field will likely come as part of the plan to fill in for his absence.

The Patriots filled the other spot — tight end Martellus Bennett also went on injured reserve — by signing offensive lineman Jason King. King was with the Patriots this summer and joined Grigsby on the Ravens practice squad before being released earlier this month.