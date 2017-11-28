Raiders designate Antonio Hamilton to return from IR

Getty Images

The Raiders have designated cornerback Antonio Hamilton to return from injured reserve, via Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

That means the season officially has ended for kicker Sebastian Janikowski and offensive lineman Denver Kirkland, who will remain on injured reserve as the Raiders have used both designations for return.

Hamilton, who tore his meniscus on Oct. 8 against the Ravens, participated in the team’s walkthrough Tuesday. He becomes eligible to play Dec. 17 against the Cowboys.

Hamilton, 24, has played in four games this season.

He originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina State in 2016 and appeared in four games last season.