Raiders promote Isaac Whitney from practice squad

Getty Images

The Raiders likely are without their top two wideouts this week, with Michael Crabtree suspended and Amari Cooper recovering from an ankle sprain and a concussion.

In need of help at the position, the team will promote Isaac Whitney from the practice squad, via Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Whitney is expected to play.

Whitney, who caught 11 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns in his two-year career at USC, signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in May. Oakland waived him after the preseason and then signed him to its practice squad.