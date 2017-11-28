Sam Darnold says he won’t stay at USC just to avoid Browns

Posted by Josh Alper on November 28, 2017, 10:41 AM EST
Before the start of the 2017 season, USC quarterback Sam Darnold said that no team should tank in order to get the top pick and guarantee themselves a chance to draft him next April.

It doesn’t appear any team has done that, which would have been a dicey proposition for reasons that include Darnold’s remaining eligibility at the NCAA level. Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com touched on that in a radio interview early this month when he reported that Darnold was expected to wait to make a decision until he knew which teams would be picking at the top of the draft.

The Browns’ 0-11 record has them on the inside track for the first overall pick and Breer said Darnold could stay in L.A. if that’s how things play out. On Monday, Darnold denied he wants to avoid Cleveland.

“I didn’t say anything about the Browns,” Darnold said, via the Orange County Register. “I’ve never said anything bad about a team. They know I would never say anything.”

There are plenty of reasons why Darnold might opt to stay at USC for a third season as the school’s starting quarterback. If the Browns do have the first overall pick and he makes that choice, there will be plenty of people connecting the dots regardless of how Darnold explains his decision.

10 responses to “Sam Darnold says he won’t stay at USC just to avoid Browns

  1. He ought to stay in school, avoid the Browns, and avoid leaving early in order not to turn into the next Mark Sanchez.

  3. This stuff used to bother me, but I can’t blame him at all. Guarantee he won’t be the only one avoiding the Browns, including scouts, coaches, managers, etc. which is why Hillbilly Jim’s only recourse is to promote from within or sell the team. This Browns fan prefers the latter.

  4. Remember this when reading all the comments about Darnold throwing too many interceptions: His coaching staff is running a spread option offense as if USC were some inferior team trying to out gimmick other teams. If USC was taking advantage of it’s superior personnel and employing a power run, play action offense Darnold would have much fewer interceptions.

  5. In order to avoid the Browns, he’d have to stay in school to earn a masters degree. It would take that long. Darnold shouldn’t be picked first in this draft in any case. Too many question marks on him.

  7. And so what would he do the following year when the Browns once again have the #1 overall pick? Cost himself millions more in missed NFL seasons?

    Play worse and hope to not get picked #1 overall?

  8. Don’t worry Sam, if you’re an actual good quarterback, the Browns will trade the pick away and take the QB they want to ruin in a later round.

  9. 32 NFL teams, more than plenty college QBs to pick from. If you think that going to the Browns will be a disaster then you are a mediocre QB. Why not have the mentality to be the person that turn the franchise around?

  10. “If USC was taking advantage of it’s superior personnel and employing a power run, play action offense Darnold would have much fewer interceptions.”

    OU runs a spread offense, so where are all of Baker’s INTs?

