Seahawks-Jaguars moved to later slot in Week 14

Getty Images

With the Ravens and Steelers both looking like playoff teams (or at least looking like teams which will qualify) the NFL decided not to take them off of Sunday Night Football.

In fact, the adjustments to the Week 14 television schedule were slight.

The league announced that the Seattle at Jacksonville game was moved to the 4:25 p.m. slot on Fox, and the Cowboys-Giants game was moved into the 1 p.m. slot on the same network.

That gives more people a chance to see a great defense (and also the Seahawks), and allows Fox the opportunity to hide a game that seemed like a much better idea in April.

The simple fact that a scheduling change was made so more people could see the Jaguars is a wonderful thing, an early Festivus miracle.