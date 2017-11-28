Seahawks promote Rodney Coe, waive Garrison Smith

Getty Images

The Seahawks promoted defensive tackle Rodney Coe from the practice squad. They waived defensive tackle Garrison Smith in a corresponding move.

Coe, 24, entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2016, signing with the Cowboys. After Dallas released him, Coe spent time on the practice squads of the Buccaneers and Jaguars last season.

He signed a futures contract with the Seahawks in January.

Seattle waived Coe after the preseason but signed him to the practice squad last month.

Smith spent parts of the past two seasons with the Sehaawks, appearing in nine games and making 10 tackles.

The Seahawks also announced they added two players to the practice squad, signing offensive lineman Willie Beavers and tight end Steve Donatell. They released fullback Kyle Coleman from the practice squad.