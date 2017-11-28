Silverdome finally to be imploded on Sunday

Getty Images

The Pontiac Silverdome continues to stand. But not for much longer.

The home of the Detroit Lions from 1975 through 2001 will be imploded on December 3, via abc15.com.

The 82,000-seat venue, which hosted Super Bowl XVI (49ers over Bengals), was also home to the Detroit Pistons from 1978 through 1988. Also, more than 93,000 crammed in to the venue more than 30 years ago for Wrestlemania III.

The venue was last used for football reasons more than a decade ago, when the Steelers practiced there in advance of Super Bowl XL. The Silverdome also was used for monster truck events, boxing matches, and international soccer as recently as 2010-11.

Two years ago, the now-dilapidated structure was available for $30 million.