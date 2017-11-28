Texans releasing veteran Lamarr Houston

Getty Images

The Giants aren’t the only ones making way for a youth movement.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Texans are releasing veteran outside linebacker Lamarr Houston.

Acquired earlier this season after Whitney Mercilus was lost for the season (when it made sense to add veteran parts), Houston had a sack in five games, and returned a fumble for a touchdown against the Colts.

But with last night’s loss to the Ravens effectively killing their slim playoff hopes (such that the losses of J.J. Watt and Deshaun Watson didn’t do that already), they apparently figured they might as well play some younger players.

The 30-year-old Houston was plagued by injuries during his time with the Bears, but could be of service to someone else down the stretch.