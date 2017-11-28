The Giants are tanking

Getty Images

The Giants are doing that which everyone thought the Jets would be doing.

With full knowledge and appreciation of the fact that their season is lost, the Giants are choosing to lose as many games as possible, in order to set up the best possible draft positioning for 2018.

Sure, they’ll deny it. But anyone who gets it knows what’s going on. It’s a tanking, plain and simple.

And there’s nothing wrong with it. If you’re going to lose anyway, losing as many as possibly creates a very real win.

Not that new starter Geno Smith will try to lose. That’s not how tanking in the NFL works. The players and the coaches (except in some cases, like the Bucs vs. the Saints in Week 17 of the 2014 season for the Jameis Winston pick) will try to win. Tanking happens when an organization decides to see what the backups can do in a given game, necessarily making it harder to win the given game.

Although the decision to bench Eli Manning for Geno Smith will be presented as being made by coach Ben McAdoo, don’t kid yourself. He’s doing what he’s told by others who realize the value of being so bad that it enhances the chances of being good, sooner than later.

So enjoy the ride, Giants fans. You already knew the destination. If the team plays it just right (wrong) down the stretch, the Giants could end up with one of the top picks in each round of the draft — and maybe they’ll have their next Eli Manning by this time next year.