Tom Savage will remain Texans’ starter . . . for this week

Getty Images

Texans coach Bill O’Brien said he is not considering a quarterback change . . . unless Tom Savage doesn’t stop turning over the ball.

“No, not right now,” O’Brien said Tuesday, via Mark Berman of KRIV.

O’Brien added a “but” to his answer, saying Savage can’t keep killing the Texans with his giveaways.

“It has to get corrected, because if not, we’re going to have to go in a different direction,” O’Brien said. “We’re going to sit down and study it and try to make the correction.”

Savage threw two interceptions and lost a fumble in Monday’s loss to the Ravens. He has 12 turnovers this season, throwing five interceptions and losing seven fumbles.

O’Brien didn’t mince words. He called Savage’s two interceptions “poor decisions” and said wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, whom Savage targeted 10 times, should have had 20 targets. The Ravens couldn’t stop Hopkins, who had seven catches for 125 yards.

T.J. Yates signed as Savage’s backup Oct. 28 after Deshaun Watson went on injured reserve. Yates went 4-3 in his seven starts in two different stints with the Texans, his only career starts.

Savage is 1-4 as a starter this season after going 1-1 last season in his only career starts. He has four touchdowns, five interceptions and eight fumbles, with seven lost, this season. For his career, he has four touchdowns, six interceptions and 11 fumbles with nine lost.