Tuesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills rookie CB Tre'Davious White has set big goals for his NFL career.

A look ahead to the Dolphins’ offseason needs.

Will the Patriots pass rush continue to roll in the coming weeks?

Have the Jets decided that coach Todd Bowles will return next season?

The Ravens’ ability to stay in playoff position may take more from their passing offense at some point.

The Bengals went to WR Josh Malone in a big spot against the Browns.

Browns QB DeShone Kizer‘s improved passing touch hasn’t led to a win yet.

Big plays remain a thorn in the side of the Steelers defense.

The Texans season has fizzled, but not because of LB Jadeveon Clowney‘s play.

Colts CB Quincy Wilson said he’s not sure why he’s not in the lineup.

The Jaguars expect to be healthier on the offensive line this week.

Said Titans coach Mike Mularkey, “We just have to win one … at a time. I’ll say this and I’ve said it to our team a number of times: You can’t be concerned about what anybody else in this league does. If we win, everything will take care of itself.”

Broncos DL Domata Peko‘s consecutive starts streak is at risk.

A look at the things teams have been using to beat the Chiefs.

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn sees his team as the hunters in the AFC West.

An argument that Raiders WR Michael Crabtree‘s two-game suspension was too harsh.

A look at changes to the Cowboys secondary.

The Giants have never scored 30 points in a game with Ben McAdoo as head coach.

Where can Eagles QB Carson Wentz continue to grow as a passer?

Rookie DL Jonathan Allen could return to the Redskins.

Bears fans are sharing their displeasure with coach John Fox.

Will Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin move on after the season?

Rookie RB Jamaal Williams has taken on a big load for the Packers.

Vikings CB Xavier Rhodes will match up with Julio Jones this week.

The Falcons appear to be finding their footing at the right time.

RT Daryl Williams is coming off a strong game for the Panthers.

The Saints shuffled their defensive linemen after losing DE Alex Okafor.

QB Jameis Winston‘s health has improved, but the Buccaneers have several other injuries on their plate.

The Cardinals may be without LB Deone Bucannon this week.

Eric Dickerson wasn’t fond of Jeff Fisher, but he’s happy with where the Rams are going with coach Sean McVay.

Louis Murphy’s touchdown last Sunday was the first for a 49ers wideout against the Seahawks in the regular season since 2010.

Worries about depth at linebacker may have been part of the Seahawks’ decision to release Dwight Freeney.