Washington first-rounder Jonathan Allen hopes to return this season

AP

Washington defensive tackle Jonathan Allen might not miss the rest of the season, after all.

According to Liz Clarke of the Washington Post, the first-round pick worked out on a side field Monday, and isn’t ruling out the possibility of playing again this year.

Allen was placed on injured reserve after suffering a Lisfranc injury against the 49ers on Oct. 15, and was placed on IR. He could return to practice next week and play as soon as Week 15.

“Hopefully he’ll be ready to go,” coach Jay Gruden said.

There were concerns about shoulder injuries in college, which caused him to fall to the 17th pick. Many thought he was a top-five talent, and he played well early this season.

“He’s one of those guys that’s very good against the run,” Gruden said of Allen. “And then you throw him in on third down, and he’s a good pass rusher. We have missed him, but guys have stepped up in his place. . . .

“First and foremost, we want to make sure he’s 100 percent. Once we feel like he’s in a position where he can play and play effectively, then we’ll play him. I mean, he’s too good of a player.”

There’s little chance those games will matter, as they’re on the most remote fringes of the playoff chase. But as with left tackle Trent Williams wanting to return, there are benefits beyond the immediate being considered.