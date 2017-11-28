Week 12 power rankings

Posted by Mike Florio on November 28, 2017, 11:51 AM EST
1. Eagles (10-1; last week No. 1): They’re making it look too easy. At some point, it won’t be.

2. Patriots (9-2; No. 2): Favored by 17. Still cover. Just another day at the office.

3. Steelers (9-2; No. 3): Mike Tomlin should have stuck with coach speak when speaking about a possible postseason rematch with the Patriots.

4. Vikings (9-2; No. 4): They’re starting to feel like a potential Super Bowl team. Which means that the inevitable implosion is coming.

5. Rams (8-3; No. 6): Maybe they’ll fill the Coliseum for a playoff game. Or maybe not.

6. Saints (8-3; No. 5): Coming Sunday, the biggest game at the Superdome since the lights went out during the Super Bowl.

7. Panthers (8-3; No. 7): They may be the best team no one is paying much attention to.

8. Falcons (7-4; No. 9): The hangover is subsiding. A little.

9. Jaguars (7-4; No. 8): For the first time ever, a “Blake” faced a “Blaine” in a game that didn’t involve a shuttlecock.

10. Seahawks (7-4; No. 12): They may not make the playoffs, but they could make the playoffs interesting by beating the Eagles on Sunday night.

11. Titans (7-4; No. 14): The Steelers and the Patriots should not want to face them in January.

12. Ravens (6-5; No. 13): The Steelers and the Patriots should not want to face them in January.

13. Chargers (5-6; No. 15): The Steelers and the Patriots should not want to face them in January.

14. Bills (6-5; No. 18): The Steelers and the Patriots aren’t concerned about facing them in January.

15. Lions (6-5; No. 10): Their playoff hopes may hinge on winning a game in Baltimore for the first time in 40 years.

16. Chiefs (6-5; No. 11): There’s a fine line between loyalty and stubbornness.

17. Washington (5-6; No. 17): They’ll be dangerous if they can get in. But it won’t be easy to get in.

18. Raiders (5-6; No. 20): They may need to bring back Cliff Branch and Fred Biletnikoff for the next two games.

19. Bengals (5-6; No. 21): Never underestimate their will to get back to the playoffs and lose in the wild-card round.

20. Cowboys (5-6; No. 16): I was very thankful for the tryptophan.

21. Packers (5-6; No. 24): With both the Packers and the Bucs under .500 at the same time, the Bay of Pigs is back, baby.

22. Cardinals (5-6; No. 26): Beat the Rams on Sunday, and the Cardinals could be on to something.

23. Buccaneers (4-7; No. 19): Jameis Winston may have to settle for eating some string cheese on Sunday.

24. Texans (4-7; No. 22): The only question left to answer is whether Bill O’Brien will be back next year.

25. Jets (4-7; No. 23): It’s time to tank.

26. Dolphins (4-7; No. 25): Not many teams could overcome the various messes this franchise has endured.

27. Bears (3-8; No. 27): The Superfans switched to sushi? I thought they were baccala men.

28. Giants (2-9; No. 28): With a trip to Oakland looming, the Giants are 2-1 against the AFC West, 0-8 against the rest of the league.

29. Colts (3-8; No. 29): Whenever Chuck Pagano gets fired, he will have made it far longer than he ever should have.

30. Broncos (3-8; No. 30): Most fans would take a Super Bowl win in exchange for a free-fall two seasons later.

31. 49ers (1-10; No. 31): At what point should they be required to give back one of their Super Bowl trophies?

32. Browns (0-11; No. 32): This year’s game against the Chargers will probably go a little differently than last year’s.

28 responses to “Week 12 power rankings

  3. The Bears are imploding and no one is minding the store. The players want out from under John Fox and are expressing it on and off the field. If the McCaskeys don’t want the next HC to inherit the same toxic mess that Fox did three years ago, they have to pull the trapdoor on him sooner than later. They can’t afford to ride out these last 5 games with the status quo.

  4. Minnesota “They’re starting to feel like a potential Super Bowl team” I gues some people are late to the party in realizing that.

    Patriots should be on top like they are in most good polls.

  6. Titans and Ravens are between average and below average teams. The only concern for the Patriots and Steelers during the playoffs are the Chargers and probably (just probably) the Chiefs. Otherwise we will have AFCCF either in Gillette or Heinz Field.

  7. Thankfully these rankings aren’t as stupid as ESPN’s. Vikings crush the Ram’s and they have Rams at 4 and Vikes at 5. What a joke of an organization and the people who submitted their power rankings should be fired immediately.

  9. 3. Steelers (9-2; No. 3): Mike Tomlin should have stuck with coach speak when speaking about a possible postseason rematch with the Patriots.

    —-
    And I’m sure the likes of the Jaguars, Ravens and Chiefs are happy to hear Tomlin say there will probably be round 2 vs Patriots in January!

    Personally…don’t be shocked if Steelers don’t make it that far. 🙂

  12. This Eagles team has a lot of similarities with the 2004 team. Seems destined to repeat that SB match up with the Pats. Just no video cameras allowed at practices this time.

  14. “The only concern for the Patriots and Steelers during the playoffs are the Chargers and probably (just probably) the Chiefs”

    Loz Chargers maybe, but no, no one is worried about Andy Reid’s Chiefs.

  15. “[Vikings are] starting to feel like a potential Super Bowl team. Which means that the inevitable implosion is coming.”

    Hard to dispute this.

    But hey, the Cubs did win the world series in 2016.

  17. Do they give out a trophy for making it look easy for 10 wins in the regular season ,,,I don’t think they do because Tom Brady would have like 14 of them but he does have Lombardi’s for winning the Super Bowls

  18. No Implosion for the Vikings this year. Just keep doubting and hating. You will see. The Vikings are Back!!! Purple Crush and Little Tarkenton are Going “All the Way Baby!!!”.

  19. 6 of the top 8 teams are in the NFC… and Wilson, Rodgers, and the ‘boys aren’t even on that list. What an exciting and refreshing NFC playoff we have to look forward to.

    AFC, get you [bleep] together, your product in unwatchable and your teams have no hope.

  20. My Lions are awful. I’ve checked out. It’s done. They’re done. To put out that stink of a mess on a national stage in the biggest game of the year as they did on Thanksgiving is an unforgivable sin. Not to mention all of the people down there who witnessed that atrocity live. They should be ashamed of themselves. All of them.

    Hopefully Baltimore does us all a favor and drives a stake through their hearts, putting them out of their pathetic misery in the process. Awful.

  24. Only one team and their fans are happy come February — I’m just gonna enjoy this unexpected ride until then.

  26. Iggle fans refuse to commit to the only success in the NFL is a Lombardi’ Trophy you can feel they are preparing for the THUD

  27. 22. Cardinals (5-6; No. 26): Beat the Rams on Sunday, and the Cardinals could be on to something.

    BWHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

    31. 49ers (1-10; No. 31): At what point should they be required to give back one of their Super Bowl trophies?

    They left them behind in San Francisco, along with their heart and apparently their ability to win.

  28. Can you really see Wentz beating Belichick’s defense in the SB? I can’t so therefore the Patriots should be #1.

