Which teams on the outside can get on the inside of the playoff chase?

Posted by Mike Florio on November 28, 2017, 12:46 PM EST
We regularly take a look at the AFC and NFC playoffs pictures, a snapshot that shifts and changes on a constant basis.

On Tuesday’s PFT Live, we took a look at the teams currently on the outside, crafting a three-round draft for identifying and discussing the top candidates to crash the postseason party.

So who do we like to make it? You’ll have to check out the video. Who do you like to make it? Drop a comment with your views below.

I promise to read all the comments if you promise to watch the video.

9 responses to “Which teams on the outside can get on the inside of the playoff chase?

  1. Lions and Pack fans are going to have to root for the Vikings to win the next two games — there may be an uptick in brain hemorrhages, or at least alcohol consumption, in WI and MI the next two weeks.

  2. purpleguy says:
    November 28, 2017 at 1:00 pm
  3. Hope it comes down to the Raiders and Chargers the last week of the season, and the Raiders first game back in LA since they moved.

    Go Raiders!!!! Just Win Baby!!! You are in control of the AFC West!!!!

  5. The San Dee Ay Go Super Chargers will make the playoffs.

    Yeah I know – but it’s too hard to sing “Los Angeles Super chargers” 🙂

  7. The Chargers have a better chance of beating the Patriots in the playoffs than the Steelers do. Heck, almost any team has a better chance of beating the Patriots in the playoffs than the Steelers do. Small Ben in Big Games becomes Extra-Small (XS) Ben in Big Games against the Patriots.

  9. andrwken says:

    November 28, 2017 at 1:24 pm

