Which teams on the outside can get on the inside of the playoff chase?

Getty Images

We regularly take a look at the AFC and NFC playoffs pictures, a snapshot that shifts and changes on a constant basis.

On Tuesday’s PFT Live, we took a look at the teams currently on the outside, crafting a three-round draft for identifying and discussing the top candidates to crash the postseason party.

So who do we like to make it? You’ll have to check out the video. Who do you like to make it? Drop a comment with your views below.

I promise to read all the comments if you promise to watch the video.