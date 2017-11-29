Bears claim Lamarr Houston off waivers

Getty Images

Who says you can’t go home again?

The Bears claimed outside linebacker Lamarr Houston off waivers from the Texans on Wednesday.

Houston played in 26 games for the Bears over three seasons, making nine sacks and 57 tackles from 2014-16. He tore an anterior cruciate ligament while celebrating a sack in 2014 and then tore it again in 2016. The Bears placed Houston on injured reserve again this season with another knee injury before reaching an injury settlement with him September 6.

The Texans signed Houston on October 10 after losing Whitney Mercilus for the season. Houston made a sack and returned a fumble for a touchdown in five games with the Texans.

Houston, 30, has 26.5 career sacks since the Raiders made him a second-round pick in 2010.