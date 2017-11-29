Buccaneers put two offensive linemen on IR

Getty Images

The Buccaneers’ season is effectively shot, though only a small part of that is because of injuries.

Now, they’re going to have to finish the season without a pair of starters on the offensive line.

The Bucs announced roster moves in bulk Wednesday, the highlight of which was right tackle Demar Dotson and center Ali Marpet being placed on injured reserve.

The Buccaneers also released tight end Luke Stocker and defensive end Darryl Tapp, signed cornerback cornerback Deji Olatoye and promoted three players from the practice squad: tight end Alan Cross, defensive end Patrick O’Connor and wide receiver Bobo Wilson.

They also released cornerback David Rivers from the practice squad, and backfilled the practice squad with cornerback Maurice Fleming, defensive end Patrick Gamble, tackle Brad Seaton, and running back Dare Ogunbowale.

That’s a lot to process, but so is Tampa Bay’s season.